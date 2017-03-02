Skyline College converts single-use restrooms to all-gender restrooms

On September 29, 2016, Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill that will convert single-use bathrooms into all-gender bathrooms, including the ones on Skyline’s campus. The bill is in effect as of March 1 this year.

On Feb. 22 this year, President Trump reversed former President Obama administration’s oppositions in the federal laws that require schools to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms of their choice.

In spite of the current presidential opinion, each state has the right to make their own laws on the matter, in line with the state’s position.

As stated in the Skyline Shines article by Conner Fitzpatrick, Skyline’s goal in following AB 1732 is to make the campus a welcoming and safe place for the community.

The bill specifically states that the all-gender restrooms will include, “a toilet facility with no more than one water closet and one urinal with a locking mechanism controlled by the user.”

The other specification for these new bathrooms is that they will designated for use by no more than one occupant at a time, unless for family or assisted use.

“I think it sends a signal that California is accepting and inclusive,” said A. J. Bates, the advisor of the Sexuality and Gender Alliance (SAGA). “I think it really provides a really strong counter point to the non-inclusive and hurtful policies of the new [Trump] administration.”

Around California, the all-gender restrooms must be in business establishments, a place of public accommodation, or any state or local government agency.

Bates also mentioned that there was discussion about the issue of restroom rights last semester, and into this semester as well. The task of informing the community about these issues will most likely take place with SAGA setting up information booths or events.

Richard Rojo, Interim Director of Marketing, Communications and Public Relations, was not able to be reached in time for a comment on Skyline college’s progress with this new transition.