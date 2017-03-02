The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Filed under Campus News, District News, News, Showcase, State News

Skyline College converts single-use restrooms to all-gender restrooms

Laurel B. LujanMarch 2, 2017 • 47 viewsLeave a Comment

Photo Illustration by Brian Silverman

Photo Illustration by Brian Silverman

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On September 29, 2016, Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill that will convert single-use bathrooms into all-gender bathrooms, including the ones on Skyline’s campus. The bill is in effect as of March 1 this year.

On Feb. 22 this year, President Trump reversed former President Obama administration’s oppositions in the federal laws that require schools to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms of their choice.

In spite of the current presidential opinion, each state has the right to make their own laws on the matter, in line with the state’s position.

As stated in the Skyline Shines article by Conner Fitzpatrick, Skyline’s goal in following AB 1732 is to make the campus a welcoming and safe place for the community.

The bill specifically states that the all-gender restrooms will include, “a toilet facility with no more than one water closet and one urinal with a locking mechanism controlled by the user.”

The other specification for these new bathrooms is that they will designated for use by no more than one occupant at a time, unless for family or assisted use.

“I think it sends a signal that California is accepting and inclusive,” said A. J. Bates, the advisor of the Sexuality and Gender Alliance (SAGA). “I think it really provides a really strong counter point to the non-inclusive and hurtful policies of the new [Trump] administration.”

Around California, the all-gender restrooms must be in business establishments, a place of public accommodation, or any state or local government agency.

Bates also mentioned that there was discussion about the issue of restroom rights last semester, and into this semester as well. The task of informing the community about these issues will most likely take place with SAGA setting up information booths or events.

Richard Rojo, Interim Director of Marketing, Communications and Public Relations, was not able to be reached in time for a comment on Skyline college’s progress with this new transition.

 

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Campus News

An inclusive, unifying new Native American club welcomes all students

A new Native American Club in Skyline was established on Feb. 23rd to hold discourse about current issues affecting Native Americans and to raise fund...

First of two candidates for Vice President of Instruction holds forum
First of two candidates for Vice President of Instruction holds forum
Emergency beds given to homeless, or those in need during the storm

Emergency shelter beds were activated on Thursday Feb. 9, due to a significant weather system affecting much of the Bay Area. The inclement weather...

The “13th” reveals hidden reality for people of color
The “13th” reveals hidden reality for people of color
Dream Center to aid Skyline College Community
Dream Center to aid Skyline College Community

Other stories filed under District News

First of two candidates for Vice President of Instruction holds forum
First of two candidates for Vice President of Instruction holds forum
Emergency beds given to homeless, or those in need during the storm

Emergency shelter beds were activated on Thursday Feb. 9, due to a significant weather system affecting much of the Bay Area. The inclement weather...

San Mateo Community College Federation of Teachers call for awareness besides benefits

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the San Mateo Community College Federation of Teachers, AFT 1493, negotiated with the district for pay raises and other benefits. ...

Heated election woes boil over
Heated election woes boil over
Teachers meet to fight for pay raises and workload provisions

Skyline College faculty, as part of the local American Federation of Teachers union chapter, expressed discontent with the pay raise in faculty contra...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Skyline College converts single-use restrooms to all-gender restrooms

    Baseball

    Skyline beats De Anza college in a defensive battle

  • Skyline College converts single-use restrooms to all-gender restrooms

    Focal Point

    Jonesing for Dunkin’ Donuts

  • Skyline College converts single-use restrooms to all-gender restrooms

    Campus News

    First of two candidates for Vice President of Instruction holds forum

  • Skyline College converts single-use restrooms to all-gender restrooms

    Basketball

    Victoria Langi’s hot shooting night leads Skyline against San Jose City College

  • Skyline College converts single-use restrooms to all-gender restrooms

    Focal Point

    Ghost Warrior’s beta is plagued by game-breaking problems

  • Skyline College converts single-use restrooms to all-gender restrooms

    Baseball

    Skyline baseball explode for a 14 run game against Shasta College

  • Skyline College converts single-use restrooms to all-gender restrooms

    Focal Point

    “Fifty Shades” of inaccuracy

  • Skyline College converts single-use restrooms to all-gender restrooms

    Opinions

    Finding Peace in a Sanctuary City

  • Skyline College converts single-use restrooms to all-gender restrooms

    Opinions

    The View from Here: Never been a choice

  • Skyline College converts single-use restrooms to all-gender restrooms

    Campus News

    The “13th” reveals hidden reality for people of color

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Skyline College converts single-use restrooms to all-gender restrooms