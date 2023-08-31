The student news site of Skyline College.

Armed man threatens Skyline College employees on campus

Alex Gonzalez, Editor-In-ChiefAugust 31, 2023
Photo of the suspect, courtesy of The SMCCCD Department of Public Safety
The Department of Public Safety for The San Mateo County Community College District sent a timely warning last night regarding an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred on our campus yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 5:45 pm yesterday afternoon, two Skyline College employees were scanning the area of a hillside near Lot T when they observed someone illegally dumping items from the neighboring fence at 3831 Pacific Heights Blvd.

As the employees observed this, the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Michael Malak, raised his arm over the fence with a black firearm and threatened to shoot both of the employees.

The employees immediately ran for cover and called the San Bruno Police Department. However, Malak had already fled the scene by the time SBPD officers arrived.

Micheal Malak is described as 5 ’10, having thin black hair that’s worn in a ponytail, a medium-built body, and wearing a light colored shirt.

Malak is not a student at Skyline, but has been known to frequent around the area of building 19 in these past few weeks.

As of this morning, SBPD has identified it as safe to be on campus. SMCCCD Public Safety has increased their presence on campus as SBPD searches for the suspect.

Anyone who may see or come in contact with the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.
