College and Career Access Pathways increases District enrollment, but teachers see flaws

The District hopes dual enrollment can act as a pipeline between the high schools in San Mateo County and the 2 year colleges

New programs that allow high school students to take college-level courses and get a head start are increasingly becoming popular across the country, however, some college professors are concerned about aspects of this program.

In 2015, then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed Assembly Bill 288 to create opportunities for high school students to earn community college credits while taking classes at their campus.

The College Career Access Pathways (CCAP) program aims to create closer ties between local high school districts to two-year colleges and boost enrollment. Total dual enrollment will likely increase after the board voted on April 26 to expand the program.

“Speaking only for myself, and not the entire board, I believe there is strong support for dual enrollment throughout our community,” said John Pimentel, the District Board of Trustees Vice President. “The program brings the many benefits of community college to more students and families and makes post-secondary education more accessible and relevant to our community. ”

“I believe every teacher in our system is committed to making college more affordable and to helping students, especially first-generation college students and those from traditionally underserved communities, more welcomed into our SMCCCD family,” added Trustee Pimentel.