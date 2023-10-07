Unknown man exposes himself to two women at Skyline College

Photos of the suspect, courtesy of the SMCCCD Department of Public Safety

The Department of Public Safety for The San Mateo County Community College District alerted the Skyline College community of an indecent exposure incident that occurred on campus last night.

At approximately 6:58 PM friday evening, an unknown man exposed his genitals to two women on the roof deck of Building 4. Both the women and the suspect left the area within minutes of each other.

The suspect has been described as 6’ tall, having a goatee, and having either a birthmark or tattoo adjacent to his right eye.

He was last seen wearing a black graphic t-shirt, a tan colored jacket, black pants, and black nike sneakers.

The Department of Public Safety urges the community to remain vigilant and to contact the San Bruno Police at (650) 616-7100 if they have any information regarding this crime.