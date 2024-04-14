South Carolina trumps Iowa in the NCAA Women’s College Basketball Championship

Joshua Stokes The Iowa Hawkeyes and South Carolina Gamecocks battled it out in the most-watched women’s college basketball game, with 18.9 million viewers.

On Sunday, April 7, the South Carolina Gamecocks triumphed over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the women’s NCAA college basketball championship.

The win this weekend sealed the Lady Gamecocks perfect 38-0 season and ended guard Raven Johnson’s described “revenge tour,” as the team lost to the Hawkeyes in the final four last season.

Entering the game, Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes were the 6.5-point underdogs, but their first quarter was nothing short of dominant. Iowa senior Kate Martin set the tone by sinking a three to put the Hawks on the board, and Iowa continued to control the game as they went up 10-0 unanswered by the Gamecocks.

The powerful 6’7” center Kamilla Cordoso put South Carolina on the board, but Clark was just heating up, as she went on to score 18 points– the most points ever scored in the first quarter in NCAA history, giving the Hawkeyes a 27-20 lead.

Just as the Hawks got hot though, Dawn Staley, one of the greatest college basketball coaches, sent her team back onto the court with a renewed sense of energy from her bench players. In the second quarter, the Gamecocks out-rebounded the Hawkeyes 27-18, and relied on key shots from freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley, who came off the bench at the start of the second quarter.

Additionally, freshman Tessa Johnson stepped up big for the Gamecocks, which was crucial throughout the game, as it allowed Te-Hina PaoPao, Cardoso and Chloe Kitts to take quick breaks, and rest assured that when they got into foul trouble, the freshmen would continue to step up.

At half, South Carolina led Iowa 49-46, and one thing was clear: Iowa was tired. For those that do not follow the sport, it is important to explain that Iowa was never a women’s basketball school that garnered national attention, until Caitlin Clark’s logo threes put them on the map. South Carolina, however, is a school that gets top recruits as coach Staley has ensured the program’s long-term success.

Therefore, South Carolina’s bench runs deep, meaning players can be subbed and another skilled ball-handler or 3-point shooter will step onto the court. Iowa, on the other hand, relies on its starting five throughout the course of the game, unless sophomore Hannah Stuelke gets caught in foul trouble.

The numbers truly don’t lie: South Carolina’s bench outscored Iowa’s 37-0, nearly 43% of the Gamecocks’ total points.

South Carolina came out into the third quarter strong, but Iowa was not backing down just yet, closing the lead to just four. But the game was fast paced, and in the third quarter the Gamecocks’ bench proved to be crucial, as they went on an 11-2 run, leading the quarter 68-59.

In the final quarter of the game, the Hawkeyes once again brought the score to within six, but they were simply no match for the Gamecocks, who are notoriously a strong second half team.

Clark had to be absolutely perfect, but Raven Johnson’s defense tampered her momentum, holding her to 35.7% shooting, and only 12 points in the second half. Clark’s teammates were simply no match for the dominant South Carolina rebounding and the depth of their bench.

The Gamecocks ultimately defeated the Hawkeyes 87-75, completely their perfect season, and etching their names in the history books.

As South Carolina hoisted their championship trophy, coach Staley took the time to personally give a shout out to Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

“I want to personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport,” Staley said. “She carried a heavy load for our sport… She’s gonna lift [the WNBA] up… You are one of the GOAT’s of our game.”

Staley once again proved that she is a class act, as she spoke to the impact Clark has had on the game of women’s college basketball.

A truly remarkable season for women’s hoops, as they shattered viewership records, with nearly every game, as nearly 14.3 million people tuned into the women’s college basketball tournament starting as early as the elite eight.

Just three years ago, women could not use the March Madness logo, and media conglomerates like ESPN and FOX Sports didn’t give the women prime airtime. This year was different.

18.9 million people tuned into the women’s college basketball championship, and are a testament to the fact that when you invest in women’s sports, the return rate is outstanding.