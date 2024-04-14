Shein and the problem with fast fashion

Joshua Stokes Shein’s toxic production is undeniably tied to fast fashion.

Over the years, the brand Shein has gained significant popularity. Their cheap prices and various styles of clothing allow anyone to be able to buy an abundance of pieces without spending much, which is great for those on a budget. However, many organizations would agree that at the end of the day, their products often become textile waste.

As Earth Organization mentioned on their website, the “fashion industry is currently falling short of its sustainability goals… aside from producing 10% of global emissions… and nearly 20% of global wastewater.” Shein is also accused of using forced labor in their production. Blue Marble, a project from the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, stated in their newsletter that “both Shein and Temu have been accused by a House committee of using forced labor from the autonomous region of Xinjiang in China.”

China is known to be number one in the world for manufacturing. It’s been the place to mass produce clothing for a cheap price for the U.S and many other countries seeking cheap labor. Not only are workers underpaid but the working conditions and environment can be dangerous and unethical.

According to the nonprofit-organization Earth.org, they stated “Oftentimes, workers are exposed to harmful substances while working without enough ventilation. Accidents and injuries are also frequent.” Working in a textile factory only makes you more susceptible to danger when exposed to chemicals, contaminants and a factory full of fast paced machines that can lead to the possibility of injury. The workers have to deal with these possible outcomes, as their jobs are in high demand due to it being a mass production company.

Now, as for the environmental effects, according to Earth.org article on textile waste it explains, “much of the clothing is either quickly discarded, ending up in landfills where up to 500,000 tonnes of synthetic fibers from textiles are released into oceans every year.”

Dyes and textile waste flood China’s river water, leaving them without clean drinking water. China Water Risk, a non-profit organization, published an article on The Environmental Cost of Clothes which explains that, “estimates are 70% of lakes and rivers in China are polluted, as well as 90% of the groundwater.”

An estimated 320 million Chinese citizens do not have access to clean drinking water– more than the entire US population.

Another source dives deep into the working arrangements given to Shein workers. The Business Insider newsletter mentioned, “Shein factory employees are working 18-hour days for pennies per garment and washing their hair on lunch breaks because they have so little time off.” This is a very unhealthy working routine for a human being. The machines suffocate the planet with fossil fuels, especially around the production site.

The aftermath of our superficial priorities of cheap clothing can cause more harm. In an article from The United States Environmental Protection Agency, it stated that “When fossil fuels are burned, they release nitrogen oxides into the atmosphere, which contribute to the formation of smog and acid rain.”

Now, you may ask how clothing can harm my health? There are harmful chemicals like Bisphenol A that is to blame for our health being in danger.

The toxic chemical BPA, otherwise known as Bisphenol A, is dangerous. BPA is a chemical produced in large quantities for use primarily in the production of polycarbonate plastics. It is found in various products including shatterproof windows, eyewear, water bottles and epoxy resins that coat some metal food cans, bottle tops and water supply pipes.

A study conducted from researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health connected “BPA to developmental and health problems in children, including learning behaviors conditions like Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD), anxiety and depression; early puberty in girls; diabetes; obesity; and heart disease.” Along with those health impacts, babies and young children have an even higher risk of being vulnerable to BPA, due to the development of their constantly growing bodies.

BPA is the main chemical that is shown on SHEIN when finalizing your purchase in checkout. It says that it can cause birth defects as well as reproductive harm. (As seen on the warning label included in the image at the top right.)

Professor Mays Danfoura, environmentalist and professor at Skyline College, stated that BPA has “been going in high concentrations in people’s bodies, and there are some studies that suggest that it can affect fetuses and newborns. One thing to prevent exposure is to not microwave polycarbonate plastic containers and to avoid using them if possible.”

This sheds light on how bad it can get if people continue to wear clothing from certain online sites.

“There are numbers of sustainable fashion companies, and I look forward to seeing them be more accessible financially to people, which will be a really important step to shift the practices of buying clothes to a more sustainable manner,” Danfoura said.

The plastics and toxins found in Shein’s fabric are one of the many reasons why spreading awareness on the things it carries is important. So, if you have sensitive skin, be wary of what you put on and if possible be extra considerate with the clothing you decide to wear. It can affect children and adults. Even more so with children, especially kids with sensitive skin. Spreading awareness on the matter is one way this can finally be brought to light and hopefully fixed.