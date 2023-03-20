Former College of San Mateo employee pleads guilty to lewd acts with minors

A mugshot of Richard Rojo who faces sentencing in May

On March 15 Richard Rojo, the former director of marketing and community relations at College of San Mateo pled guilty to lewd acts with minors.

Rojo first joined CSM in 2017.

Rojo, 54, was first accused of engaging in sexual activities with two underage girls. In Nov. of 2020, he met with a 14-year-old he met on social media according to the charges. The San Jose Police Department was then notified of a second incident with a then 15-year-old girl.

Rojo turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued and was promptly released on bail.

As director of marketing and community relations, Rojo made $149,656 per year.

He faces a maximum sentence of three years and eight months and is due back in court for sentencing May 26.

According to the Daily Post, the girls told police Rojo met with them in a hotel at Santana Row in San Jose and gave them alcohol then raped them.