Shake Shack shakes up Stonestown

3251 20th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94132

A New York City-based fast-food chain has arrived in San Francisco’s Stonestown Galleria. They serve burgers, crinkle-cut fries, and shakes, as well as lemonade and iced teas.

As a native San Franciscan, I was pleasantly surprised upon hearing that a third Shake Shack was going to open where San Francisco’s only Olive Garden franchise once stood.

I was craving a burger and decided to stop by for lunch to see how the restaurant looks and how the food would taste. I ordered the Golden State Double with a vanilla shake.

My first impression was that it was a clean, ample space with lots of tables and chairs. The cashier even asked how I spell my name which I thought was a very personal touch, unlike other fast food restaurants or coffee shops that do not take the time to ask how you spell your name. I quickly found a table near a window and waited a mere thirteen minutes before a friendly waiter set down my food in a metal tray.

The bun was a little thin, and I wish there was more cheese. While in small quantities, the cheddar itself was a bit dull in taste. However, both patties were cooked nicely and had an abundance of flavor.

The garlic aioli was a very nice touch to the burger and was able to add a butter and garlic flavor that combined so well with the cheese and meat. The main components of a great burger were all there, but to my taste, it contained too much oil.

One bite was all it took for oil to immediately spill on my hands. Adding insult to injury, I did not have any napkins on hand and was not provided any to clean my hands or mouth after consuming food.

The vanilla shake was very good. The flavors of vanilla and custard mixed beautifully and made my taste buds tingle with joy.

What I like best about Shake Shack is that their burgers, fries, nuggets, shakes, and drinks are made on the spot when a customer orders one. I highly suggest visiting Stonestown’s Shake Shack for great service and an even greater meal. Overall, this establishment deserves a 4/5 star rating.