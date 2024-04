El Cristal se ve pero no se rompe: techo de cristal

Priscilla Alexa Gonzalez is a first-time member of The Skyline View, who aspires to use her skillsets in order to overcome the obstacles that may stumble upon her. She doesn’t fear new environments, but invites them, and accepts new experiences and opportunities that come with those environments. At the end of the day, her goal is to go through life passionately doing what she loves and putting all her blood sweat and tears into achieving her goals, while inspiring others along the way.