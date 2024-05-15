Reaction+to+Super+Bowl

On February 11, one if not the most awaited sports date in the U.S. is coming up. You might know what I’m talking about. In Super Bowl LVIII the San Francisco 49ers will face off the Kansas City Chiefs. Super Bowl LVIII is the upcoming American football championship game of the National Football League for the 2023 season. The game is scheduled to be played in Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The San Francisco 49ers are going to the Super Bowl after a long awaited five years. The San Francisco 49ers are going into the Super Bowl with a record of 14 wins and 5 losses. The most recent win came on January 20, against the Green Bay Packers, which had a record of 10 wins and 5 losses. The result was Green Bay Packers 21 to San Francisco 49ers 24.

The Kansas City Chiefs are going into the Super Bowl with a record of 13 wins and 6 losses with the most recent win coming on January 21 against the Buffalo Bills, which ended up with a close score. Kansas City Chiefs 24 to Buffalo Bills 21. The Kansas City Chiefs have become too familiar with the Super Bowl these past five years as they have appeared three times in the past five years. The Kansas City Chiefs have won two out of their last three games they have played in at the Super Bowl. They are the title defenders as they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

Let’s look at some of the key players. Patrick Mahomes would be playing his fourth Super Bowl. He is looking to win his third Super Bowl. On the other side we have Brock Purdy, who is the complete opposite in Super Bowl participation as he would be playing his first ever Super Bowl. Let’s not forget this is only his second season.

The Super Bowl is often not just football. There are so many more things that surround the Super Bowl. Taylor Swift has made a lot of noises in the football world. The Taylor Swift Super Bowl props will be largely related to how often she appears on screen, such as her odds to be shown during the national anthem or her televised appearances during the entire game. There could also be a prop related to how many times Swift’s name is mentioned during the broadcast, post-game ceremony, whether she’ll join Usher on-stage at halftime or what color outfit she chooses to wear.

Story continues below advertisement

The San Francisco 49ers are going to the Super Bowl, an event that hasn’t happened since 2020. To top it all off, they’re facing the same opponents as last time, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now that you have a background about the teams playing each other in the Super Bowl, let’s hear what some of the Skyline students have to say about it.

“I’m very excited,” says Jerrick Molejona, a student at Skyline. “I feel like this is the year.” The joy of the 49ers winning the game that got them to the Super Bowl extends far into the community and their families.

“My family was excited, screaming everything,” says Skyline student Makayla Wilson. It’s easy to see why everyone is so excited, even if you aren’t that big of a sports person you have to know about the Super Bowl, it’s too famous not to.

This sense of joy appears to have spread throughout the area.

“San Francisco downtown was full of Niners fans,” says Wilson.

This leads to the question, the 49ers got to the Super Bowl, something they have done in the past, but will they actually win this year.

When asked about the possibility of the 49ers winning students gave mixed responses. Some are confident like Terrance Webb, a Skyline student who simply responded “Yeah.” when asked if he thought the Niners would win. Others shared this confidence, because of certain players on the team.

“Brock Purdy will help us win the Super Bowl, he has fast thinking when he’s about to get sacked, and he knows where to find his guys,” says Molejona who is “80% confident” the 49ers will win. Others however, while confident, seemed slightly skeptical.

“Who knows, hopefully they do,” says Wilson.

This brings us to a big question, how do people plan to watch the Super Bowl, do they have a special party planned with friends and family, or do they just want to watch it alone.

“I was thinking I’d go to the bar club,” says Webb. Others are still working out exactly what they’ll do, unsure if they should plan anything special.

“We will see,” says Molejona. It’s also worth noting that the game will cause all kinds of partying and celebration across the Bay Area. The fact that the teams going to the big game at all has already sparked some.

“Hella fireworks where I was staying at,” says Wilson. If people are partying like this long before the actual game, then it’s only fair to assume that they will party even hard when it’s actually game time.

From this news we can only assume that Superbowl weekend is sure to be memorable. In the end however, no matter how the game goes, this is going to be a big day for everyone in the Bay.