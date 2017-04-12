Sports Filed under Baseball

Skyline runs up the score against Cañada College

Close Cole Watts pitches to close the final inning against Cañada College on March 25, 2017. Cole Watts pitches to close the final inning against Cañada College on March 25, 2017.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Skyline’s baseball team secures a big win over district rivals, Cañada College, after running up the board with 14 runs on March 25.

After returning from their bye-week, the Trojans were able to keep up their winning streak from the previous weeks games. The Trojans beat the Colts 14-1, not allowing the Colts to ever catch any momentum.

The lead started with Skylines loud first inning at the plate as they would start the game off with a leadoff triple. The Trojans would keep it up, scoring three runs allowing them to gain confidence, displaying a few highlighted celebrations throughout the game.

“It’s something that’s going around the club house after we talked about it, some guys have their own things that they like and they wanted me to cut the meat and sprinkle some salt on it, “Skyline infielder Aaron Albaum said. “I guess you can call it one of my signatures.”’

Skyline had a strong pitching performance out of the bullpen starting with Ray Falk, played a huge part in this big win with four strikeouts while only allowing one hit heading into the fifth inning.

“I got into a little groove after the first two batters and I was able to figure them out from then on out,” Falk said, when asked how he felt about his performance.

The game included a rotation of pitchers who succeeded to retire Cañada’s hitting lineup throughout each inning. Joe Pratt replaced Falk at the top of the sixth striking out three batters through three innings. Cole Watts who closed out the game for Skyline faced three batters striking out two in the final inning of the game.

“I didn’t have too much of a game plan, same as always, just get ahead in the counts and attack the zone,” Watts said. “I wasn’t feeling too much of a challenge, I felt like we were in control throughout the whole game so I tried to just keep the momentum with us.”

The confidence would stay high, as the Trojans would continue to display great offense along with their strong pitching performances throughout all 9 innings. They had 2 big home runs in the 4th and the 5th coming from infielder Kyle Barret and catcher Felix Aberouette that totaled up for 4 of the 14 runs. When it was all said and done the Trojans would hold the Colts down to only 1 run with 7 hits, never really allowing the Colts to gain a grip on the game, winning in a strong fashion.

In a post-game interview, head-coach Dino Nomicos shared the teams prep for this Saturday’s game.

“We were well prepared due to a lot of days off,” Nomicos said. “It helped tremendously. We’re playing well, we came off two good wins and the byes came at the right time just to give the guys some rest.”