Trojans battle it out in 3C2A Regional Playoffs

Joshua Stokes Ennis puts high pressure on Modesto women’s basketball point guard.

The #14 seed Skyline women’s basketball team hosted the #19 seed Modesto College in the first round of the California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A) Regional Playoffs on Wednesday, Feb. 28, acquiring a 62-60 win.

The two teams met earlier in the season on Nov. 4, where the Trojans defeated the Pirates with a 73-48 win. With much more at stake in this game, only one team could advance to the second round, and both teams were determined to keep their spot in the playoffs.

During the first quarter, the Trojans struggled with allowing the Pirates into the paint but were able to make quick adjustments in the second quarter with the guidance of head coach Chris Watters and assistant coach Yazmeen Goo. They tightened their defense, which restricted their opponents from driving toward the basket. Still, the Pirates refused to go down without a fight and caught onto the Trojan’s defensive tactics, releasing a series of successful shots at the 3-point line.

Despite being quicker on transitions and rebounds, the Trojans tailed behind the Pirates throughout the first three quarters and the majority of the fourth. However, the Trojans didn’t back down nor give the Pirates a comfortable lead, as they played with urgency and maintained their composure on the court.

“We just stayed cool as a team, continued to work together, talk it out,” Jenika Zurita said. “I think all of us kinda knew we had it in the bag without being too confident, [so] we were just able to handle the pressure.”

The Trojans did not let the intensity and pressure get to them, which had been a mental battle for the team earlier in the season, according to Goo.

With just three minutes left in the game, a switch seemed to flip within the Trojans. Excitement burst throughout the gymnasium when Emma Aoki shot a 3-pointer.

They were only three points away from tying the game. It was not over yet. The Trojans were determined to turn the game around.

It was a battle until the end as the lead teetered between the Trojans and the Pirates in the last two minutes. To the Trojan’s advantage, the Pirates began to lose their composure as they struggled to defend explosive fast breaks and jump shots.

The game was nearing its final minute and the Trojans were behind 57-60, but there was still potential for a victory. That’s when Zurita tied the game with a 3-point shot, leaving the crowd wondering if the game would go into overtime.

With the Trojans and Pirates tied, it was just a matter of closing out the game. As the clock was winding down, Marley Langi secured a 2-point lead with a lay-up, helping her team advance in the postseason.

After the game, Watters, who is currently in his tenth season as head coach of the Skyline College women’s basketball program reflected on the win.

“Our perseverance and ability to handle adversity was probably our greatest strength this season,” Watters said. “We got off to a little bit of a slow start, but I credit the players and the assistant coaches for sticking with it, continuing to work hard, continuing to make adjustments.”

The Trojans continued their postseason on Saturday, Mar. 2, where they played the #3 seed Fresno City College in the second round of the 3C2A Northern California Regional Playoffs. Ultimately, the Trojans fell short in their game against Freso, with a final score of 69-78.