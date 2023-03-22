Trojans drop series to Cañada

The Trojan’s will look to rebound in the weekend

The Trojan baseball team dropped a three-game series to the Cañada Colts last week.

Skyline won the first game by a score of 13-4 to continue their hot streak, but ultimately cooled off with back-to-back losses on Thursday and Saturday by scores of 9-5 and 4-2.

They had a case for a comeback in the last two games, only to come up short in both.

The Trojans have now tallied 16 wins and six losses on the season, and they hold a conference record of 1-2.

Offensive productivity was certainly not a problem throughout the series for this team, as they raked up a total of 32 hits. However, it was more so a story of mistakes on the defensive side.

Head coach Tony Brunicardi felt that these mistakes greatly impacted the results in the latter part of the series.

“They capitalized on our mistakes,” Brunicardi said. “We made some errors both mentally and physically. They just did a really good job of capitalizing on them.”

The Colts came through with an aggressive game plan, and they never lost sight of it, which is what Trojan’s infielder Camron Grant felt was the difference in this series.

“They came out being aggressive pitching-wise,” Grant said. “They came out throwing strikes, but we ended up lining out a lot, so it just came down to timely hitting for us.”

Trojans outfielder Max Coupe also felt that the Colts aggression and energy made a difference.

“They brought out a lot of energy, and they kept it on us the whole series,” Coupe said. “They’re a great team overall. We just have to be more competitive next time.”

Coming from behind was a common theme in this series for the Trojans, with the Colts scoring first in each game.

Despite the results from the last two games of the series, the Trojan’s ability to chip away at leads and continue to fight back is a positive sign for what’s to come for the remainder of the season.

Brunicardi felt that this series was a learning experience of how the team can respond to adversity.

“We learned how to battle back in multiple situations,” Brunicardi said. “Multiple times this year we’ve been used to having big leads early and not having to fight back, but we got down early twice this series, and we did a good job of battling back.”

Despite this team’s youth, they’ve shown a desire to keep fighting regardless of poor results.

The Trojans will look to rebound from this series loss through a three-game series at West Valley College ending this Saturday.