Trojans’ win streak snapped, dropping game two of the series against Cañada.

Overview of the baseball field at Cañada College on Thurs. March 16.

The Trojan baseball team had their eight-game win streak snapped this afternoon at Cañada College, losing to the Colts by a score of 9-5.

Designated hitter Ben Leiphart led the way offensively for the Trojans, going three for four at the plate with a solo home run, a double, and a single.

The Trojans and Colts remained even through two and a half innings, but the Colts ultimately responded by scoring three runs off a wild pitch, an RBI walk, and an error in the bottom half of the third.

Assistant Coach Anthony Granato felt that these mistakes dictated most of the game for the Trojans.

“We made some mistakes that ended up costing us a lot of runs,” Granato said. “If we had limited our mistakes, It could’ve been a different outcome.”

The Trojans would respond in the top of the fifth inning, cutting the lead by one with a solo home run from Ben Leiphart and an RBI groundout from catcher Zach Teijerio.

The bottom of the fifth saw the Colts regain momentum again with a run scored on an error and a three-run homer, extending the lead to 7-2.

However, the Trojans continued to chip away at the lead with an RBI triple from second baseman Ethan Bergan and an RBI single from right fielder Justin Tapia in the top of the sixth inning.

The see-saw-like momentum swings only continued, with Cañada responding immediately in the bottom of the sixth with a sac fly and a run scored on a wild pitch.

Skyline attempted to make a comeback effort in the top of the ninth with a solo home run from center fielder Max Coupe, but it ultimately came up short, ending with a score of 9-5.

Assistant Coach Anthony Granato wasn’t surprised by this performance from Cañada today.

“We’re at their field, so I expect them to come out with a lot of energy and they ultimately did what they were supposed to do,” Granato said. “I wasn’t surprised by what they did; I was more so surprised by what we did.”

The Trojans look to take the series win this Saturday at home at 1 pm.