Trojans drop second consecutive game to Colts

The Trojan baseball team lost their second consecutive game to the Cañada Colts, by a score of 4-2.

The Trojans were able to combine for nine hits compared to Cañada’s eight, but three errors committed by Skyline ultimately held them back.

Head coach Tony Brunicardi emphasized that the Trojan’s defense held them back in today’s effort.

“The defensive side of the ball definitely hit us badly today,” Brunicardi said. “We made some mistakes and they did a good job capitalizing on them, other than that it was a very evenly matched game.”

The Trojans and Colts remained scoreless through 2 full innings, with the Colts breaking through in the top of the third inning with a sac fly and a run scored on an error.

The Trojans would respond with a solo home run from first baseman Dillion Goertz in the bottom of the fourth, but the Colts immediately responded with an RBI single in the top of the fifth.

Skyline would once again answer back with a solo home run from center fielder Max Coupe in the bottom of the seventh, but Cañada ultimately scored again off a sac fly in the top of the ninth with no response in the bottom half of the inning, ending the game at 4-2.

Trojans third baseman Camron Grant felt that the team’s inexperience contributed to the final score in today’s matchup.

“We came out a little flat,” Grant said. “But as an inexperienced team, I think we go through our learning curves in that aspect and I think the next time we come out we have to learn from this and come out better.”

Center fielder Max Coupe added in on what he thought was needed in today’s game.

“We had nine hits and only two runs so it’s mainly just about timely hitting for us,” Coupe said. “We do get the job done in most situations, it just didn’t happen for us today.”

Skyline looks to rebound in an away matchup against West Valley College this Tuesday at 2:30 p.m..