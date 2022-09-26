Roblox: How the popular online children’s game earned a new demographic

You may have heard a bunch of young kids today talk about this game called Roblox. Many people mistake Roblox for being a stand-alone video game like Fortnite, but it is actually a free online gaming platform where people can play a variety of games created by various developers. These games are referred to as “experiences.”

Over the years, the popular gaming platform has accumulated an age demographic of 13-year-olds and younger; however, in the past 2 to 3 years, Roblox has grown to reach an audience of 13-year-olds and older.

The platform is known to have and still has a majority of family-friendly games; however, there are new experiences being made that cater to the older demographic, especially the rise in popularity of Roblox horror games. Additionally, events like the recent pandemic allowed people of all age groups to check out the platform during quarantine.

There is always something for everyone to play on Roblox, as many new and fresh games are being created and released by various developers. If you cannot find a particular game you want to play, you can even create your own! Anyone can make a Roblox game using Roblox’s building tool: Roblox Studio.

While Roblox offers single-player games, many of these games are multiplayer and even encourage players to play in groups. Roblox is cross-platform and compatible with Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android Services, and FireOS. This allows people to simultaneously play with each other, regardless of what type of device they are playing on. It is a great way to play with friends, and it helps build a great sense of community.

Even though the graphics of these Roblox games are known for their not-so-high quality, the platform’s easy and wide accessibility, plus its variety of games, offer a quality gaming experience for all, regardless of their age.

Swipe through to read what Skyline students think about the gaming platform.