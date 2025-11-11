The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View
The Skyline View
The Skyline View
Week wrap-up: Skyline women’s soccer takes five goal victory over Gavilan

Antonio Peeples, Editor-in-Chief
November 11, 2025

  • Skyline freshman Charlie Thelen dribbles past Gavilan defender Tuesday, Nov. 4.

    Antonio Peeples

  • Skyline freshman Daniela Green attempts goal against Gavilan Tuesday, Nov. 4

    Antonio Peeples

  • Skyline sophomore Clarice Curtner dribbles the ball down the field against Gavilan Tuesday, Nov. 4.

    Antonio Peeples
Skyline women’s soccer had a solid victory over the Gavilan College Rams 5-1 on Tuesday Nov. 4.  The team finished the week with a loss on Friday at home against Foothill College prior to its final home game this Tuesday, Nov. 11.

The Trojans offense against the Rams was the biggest takeaway from last week as it received goals from five different Trojans.

Within the first 20 minutes of the game Skyline got two goals from Sam Iffla and Daniela Green that put the team up 2-0.

Green said while the team had a great victory over Gavilan, the team could have done even better.

“It felt really good and we got a lot of goals… I think we could have had a little bit more but we overall played very well,” Green said. “We had a lot of great individual and team efforts.”

Skyline sophomore Clarice Curtner, who assisted on both of the first two goals talked about what allowed her teammates to finish their goals with success.

“They were good on their feet and we were setting some good balls on the defensive end,” Curtner said.

Overall the win against the Rams was important as it started the Trojans first winning streak since September. 

The Trojans’ loss to Foothill ended with a score of 3-0, with two goals in the first and one in the second half. 

With an overall record of 6-9, the Trojans will look to finish off the season with a win in the final home game against West Valley Tuesday Nov. 11.

