Skyline women’s soccer suffers first loss of the season against Fresno

Skyline College’s women’s soccer team lost 3-1 in their home opener against the Fresno City College Rams on Friday, Sept. 12. The loss was the first of the season for Skyline as they were undefeated with a 3-0 record heading into the matchup.

Skyline assistant coach Ryan Angel said that the Skyline team still played well in the loss and gave credit to Fresno for making it a difficult game.

“[Fresno] made it tough for us, it wasn’t really much that we did on our fault,” Angel said. “We had a few mistakes that led to some of the goals, but really they were such a strong team that we had to sit back and wait for our chances and them being a good team made it hard for us to play.”

That strength showed early, as Fresno scored two goals in the first 16 minutes of the game.

While Fresno got off to a quick start, Skyline’s offense struggled in the first half due to well executed defensive spacing by Fresno, which made it difficult for Skyline to advance the ball up the field.

Freshman goalkeeper Isyss Taolo kept Skyline in the game with a strong performance, as she recorded five saves.

Skyline’s offense was able to pick up momentum in the second half by keeping the ball on their side of the field for the majority of the half.

Mariah Simpson, Skyline sophomore player, said the game was a good learning curve for the team to improve for the future.

“I think it was a good game to learn how to fight to the end and try to come back,” Simpson said.

Samantha Iffla, Skyline sophomore player, who scored the team’s only goal with three minutes left in the game, credited her teammates’ hard work for creating the open shot.

“Everyone kept working. We were down 3-0, but we didn’t drop back and quit. We were crossing, we worked hard, we didn’t give up,” Iffla said.

Iffla also said that despite the loss, Skyline still competed well against Fresno and talked about how the game helped the team grow.

“As a team we need to lock in as a team a little bit more, but actually this game really helped us,” Iffla said. “We have another hard game on Tuesday, but we’re ready.”

Skyline will look to get back on the winning side at home next Tuesday, Sept. 16 against Modesto Junior College.