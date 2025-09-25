Skyline women’s soccer takes first home victory against Contra Costa

Skyline College’s women’s soccer team defeated the Contra Costa Comets 2-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. While the game marked the Lady Trojans’ first home victory, the game was played on Skyline’s lower soccer field — which lacks a scoreboard — and without head coach Mike Sharabi, who was assisting the men’s team in their game against Folsom Lake on the main field. The team also lost sophomore player Mariah Simpson for the rest of the season after she suffered a torn ACL in Skyline’s previous game.

Skyline sophomore midfielder Clarice Curtner said that, while there were some inconveniences to playing on the lower field, the team was able to have a solid performance.

“It was the first time we played down at this field, honestly some of the girls didn’t like it very much,” Curtner said. “Especially because the [men’s soccer team] got the good stuff up there with the water and bathrooms, but we made it work.”

Through all the adversity, Skyline persevered as sophomore midfielder Angelina Alioto helped spark the Lady Trojans’ offense in the first half with an unassisted goal that put them up 1-0.

Alioto said the win was important to get the team back into a positive mindset after their two previous losses.

“It gave us our confidence back and gave us a realization that we got this and we can do this,” Alioto said.

Contra Costa would score a goal before half time to tie the game at 1-1.

Skyline sophomore right back Saniya Latu helped secure the victory for the Lady Trojans with a goal around 10 minutes into the second half. She said the team just needs to stay close with each other to continue success.

“We just really need to communicate with each other and keep in contact with each because we just see each other as a family,” Latu said.

Curtner also said Skyline was able to stay strong and play well because her teammates did a great job supporting each other on the field.

“In general I think we are just really good at uplifting each other out on the field, giving each other positive constructive feedback,” Curtner said.

Skyline’s next game will be its fourth straight home game Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 against Evergreen Valley.