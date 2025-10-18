The student news site of Skyline College.

Photo Gallery: Skyline women’s soccer falls to No. 5 CCSF

Antonio Peeples, Editor-in-ChiefOctober 18, 2025

  • Skyline freshman goalkeeper Isyss Taolo records a save on corner kick by City College of San Francisco.

    Antonio Peeples

  • Skyline freshman goalkeeper Isyss Taolo secures save on corner kick by CCSF.

    Antonio Peeples

  • From left to right, CCSF freshman Chemnui Simpson and Skyline freshman Angelina Alioto compete for possession of the ball.

    Antonio Peeples

  • From left to right, Skyline freshman Mariana Lopez guards CCSF sophomore Ruby Martinez.

    Antonio Peeples

  • from left to right, CCSF sophomore Valerie Latu Nava guards Skyline freshman Daniela Green.

    Antonio Peeples

  • CCSF sophomore Valerie Latu Nava battles for possession of the ball against Skyline freshman Daniela Green.

    Antonio Peeples

  • From left to right, Skyline freshman Kristal Alcaraz guards CCSF sophomore Catherine Cordova Bobadilla.

    Antonio Peeples

  • from left to right, Skyline freshman Kristal Alcazar goes defends against CCSF freshman Alondra Reyes.

    Antonio Peeples

  • CCSF sophomore Sydney Grundland Lanuza attempts header to score a goal.

    Antonio Peeples

  • CCSF sophomore Sydney Grundland Lanuza hits header towards Skyline freshman goalkeeper Isyss Taolo.

    Antonio Peeples

  • CCSF sophomore Sydney Grundland Lanuza scores fourth goal of the game putting the Rams up 4-0 in the second half.

    Antonio Peeples

  • Skyline sophomore Clarice Curtner runs with ball down the field.

    Antonio Peeples

  • Skyline sophomore Clarice Curtner defends against CCSF freshman Abigael Zennadi.

    Antonio Peeples

  • Skyline freshman Charlie Thelen attempts to pass the ball down the field.

    Antonio Peeples

  • Skyline women’s soccer takes tough 7-0 loss to CCSF at their home field on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.

    Antonio Peeples
