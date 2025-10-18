Photo Gallery: Skyline women’s soccer falls to No. 5 CCSF

-
Skyline freshman goalkeeper Isyss Taolo records a save on corner kick by City College of San Francisco.
Skyline freshman goalkeeper Isyss Taolo secures save on corner kick by CCSF.
From left to right, CCSF freshman Chemnui Simpson and Skyline freshman Angelina Alioto compete for possession of the ball.
From left to right, Skyline freshman Mariana Lopez guards CCSF sophomore Ruby Martinez.
from left to right, CCSF sophomore Valerie Latu Nava guards Skyline freshman Daniela Green.
CCSF sophomore Valerie Latu Nava battles for possession of the ball against Skyline freshman Daniela Green.
From left to right, Skyline freshman Kristal Alcaraz guards CCSF sophomore Catherine Cordova Bobadilla.
from left to right, Skyline freshman Kristal Alcazar goes defends against CCSF freshman Alondra Reyes.
CCSF sophomore Sydney Grundland Lanuza attempts header to score a goal.
CCSF sophomore Sydney Grundland Lanuza hits header towards Skyline freshman goalkeeper Isyss Taolo.
CCSF sophomore Sydney Grundland Lanuza scores fourth goal of the game putting the Rams up 4-0 in the second half.
Skyline sophomore Clarice Curtner runs with ball down the field.
Skyline sophomore Clarice Curtner defends against CCSF freshman Abigael Zennadi.
Skyline freshman Charlie Thelen attempts to pass the ball down the field.
Skyline women’s soccer takes tough 7-0 loss to CCSF at their home field on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
