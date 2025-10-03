Skyline women’s soccer falls to Evergreen Valley College

Antonio Peeples Skyline women’s soccer player prepares to pass the ball to a teammate.

Skyline College’s women’s soccer lost 3-0 to the Evergreen Valley College (EVC) Hawks, who are ranked No.1 in the Coast-South Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. It was the second consecutive game Skyline played without head coach Mike Sharabi, who was with the men’s soccer team for their matchup at Foothill College on the same day.

While the Lady Trojans’ offense failed to score a point, their defense was on full display in the first half holding the Hawks to one goal.

Skyline freshman goalkeeper Isyss Taolo kept the Lady Trojans in the game as she recorded four saves in just the first half. She said that in tight games such as this one the pressure can be intense, but she remains focused.

“It is tough playing a game like this when I know my team is relying on me, but I don’t let it get to me,” Taolo said.

Near the end of the first half, Taolo made a stellar play, saving the ball twice within a few seconds as the Hawks took back-to-back shots on the goal that struck the top crossbar and came close to scoring.

Skyline sophomore midfielder Clarice Curtner said Taolo has been an important piece of the team’s success this season.

“[Taolo had] just a lot of amazing saves, she’s a great goalkeeper and we are lucky to have her,” Curtner said.

Overall, the first half was filled with physical defense from both teams, with multiple stoppages due to injuries.

One notable moment occurred when Skyline sophomore Robin Shin and EVC freshman Danya Rodriguez collided while going for a header, sending both players to the ground for a few minutes. Shin would re-enter the game in the second half while Rodriguez did not return

In the second half, the Hawks’ offense secured the victory as they scored two goals and kept Skyline’s offense silent.

Curtner said Skyline’s struggles in the second half stemmed from the team’s need for improved ball movement and transitioning from offense to defense in order to stay in control of games.

“Lack of transitioning to the defense from offense,” Curtner said. “Something we need to work on is sticking with our team… moving forward quicker, transitioning quicker, [and] ball movement around the field.”

Skyline freshman Kristal Alcaraz said, prior to the teams next matchup, that they need to focus on communication, and staying intense throughout the entire game.

“We should just focus on keeping the intensity up both halves, and communicating,” Alcaraz said.

The Lady Trojans’ next matchup is against the Hartnell College Panthers this Friday, Oct. 3, and it will be their second to last game prior to conference play.