Close but no cigar: Niners lose by three against Rams

On Sept. 17, the San Francisco 49ers took on the Minnesota Vikings at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota. They defeated the New York Jets the week before, blowing them out 32-19, but were unable to transfer that momentum into this game, losing to the Vikings 20-17.

The first quarter was basically scoreless, with only three points being put up on the board by the Vikings with a field goal. The second quarter is when things took a turn for the worst. A little more than five minutes into the second quarter, Justin Jeffries plowed through the Niners’ defense scoring a 97 yd pass touchdown for another six points. Of course, the kick is good for the extra point and now the Niners sit back 0-10.

Luckily, the Niners turned their jets on and with two minutes left in the second quarter, George Kittle made a 7 yd pass touchdown to finally put the Niners on the board. However, the Vikings would counteract with another field goal to end the second quarter and go into halftime with the score 7-13 Vikings.

The third quarter, just like the first, was essentially scoreless except for another field goal the Vikings were able to make. Now into the fourth quarter, and the score is 7-20 with the Vikings in the lead, and the Niners only have 15 minutes to come up with 21 points to win the game. Time to throw the whole playbook at the wall and see what sticks. After a few minutes, Jordan Mason got handed off the ball, and ran in a touchdown plus an extra point to make the score 14-20.

Now with three minutes left in the game, the Vikings essentially hammered the final nail in the Niners’ coffin causing them to be down by nine points. Jake Moody of the Niners scored the last and final field goal of the game, making the final 17-20 Vikings.

The Niners are 1-1, and hopefully they could make it 2-1 when they take on the Los Angeles Rams at 1:25 on Sunday, Sept. 22.