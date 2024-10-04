Skyline men’s soccer team beats Las Positas at first conference game

Skyline men’s soccer team won their first conference game 1-0 against the Las Positas Hawks at Skyline’s soccer field, on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

It was 90 degrees up at the field, with absolutely no shade at all. A great day to be outside.

Skyline and Las Positas took the field at 3 p.m. Both teams immediately played aggressively, as if the first five minutes of the game was their last.

Right from the start, it was clear this would make for one of the most entertaining games so far.

Players knocked into each other to throw their opponent off balance, and pushed their bodies to the limit for the sake of winning, showing how important each game is to them.

The first half of the game ended in a tie.

It was in the second half of the game when the first goal was scored by Skyline’s Michael Munoz, making the score 1-0.

Encouraged by their score, Skyline played even harder knowing they had the upper hand putting extra emphasis in their defenses.

At the end of the game, Las Positas was unable to comeback, losing with a score of 1-0 against Skyline.

Players immediately began celebrating and the fans in the bleachers stood up to applaud their win.

“It feels amazing,” said center defensive midfielder Ramiro Ramirez. “Knowing that Las Positas was going to be one of the best teams in the state, it was definitely a challenge. And you know we fought hard… everybody pulled through with their hard work and effort, and I think it reflects the team that we’re building.”

Coach Mike Sharabi also celebrated with the team and delivered a great after-game speech to the players.

“I think it’s always really important to have a good start,” he said. “You can’t win the conference or lose the conference in the first game, but it’s really important to build momentum.”

Coach Sharabi said he and the team have been working extremely hard in preparation for this game, and it definitely paid off well.

“We’re working on some attacking patterns,” said coach Sharabi. “We’re working on set pieces. We’re working on positional play, where our players are on the field, and how we build out and keep possession.”

Skyline’s momentum is like a maverick wave raging towards shore, now having four wins in a row. The team could not begin the conference season any better than this.