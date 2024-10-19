Fisher, keep on fishing; Vegas won’t love you

The Oakland A’s team owner is making a huge mistake trying to relocate from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Although the team has a strong and loyal fanbase, the owner of the A’s John Fisher, would rather have all the fans go away just to make more money from the larger market in Vegas.

Fisher has made it obvious for a while now that he does not want to improve the team whether it be roster management or changes in the front office. Also he couldn’t care less about how well the team plays and it seems like he has not even thought of creating a team that can make it to the playoffs or even a team that at the bare minimum can be fun to watch.

Some people who have worked or played for Fisher such as Matt Chapman, who played on the A’s from 2018 to 2021, has come to criticize him, saying, “That Oakland A’s team was dedicated to winning and we didn’t feel like we had an owner that cared.”

There has been a growing movement from the Bay Area and even Sacramento that demands Fisher sell the A’s. At the last game in the Oakland Coliseum, many fans showed up wearing green shirts writing “Sell.” Even fans of other teams such as the Giants showed up in support as well as advocating for Fisher to sell the team.

Fisher has brought up how the fans have not really come out to support the team as of late–which technically is not wrong–but honestly, the fans are completely right to do so; because why would someone want to pay money to see a mediocre product while the owner has no interest in improving?

Moving this team to Vegas would be a huge mistake and all of the problems that plague the team and organization are the fault of John Fisher and only John Fisher. The team feels like an afterthought and it’s being treated as such which is an insult to fans. The disrespect from this organization has been awful to watch. Sell the team, the fans deserve so much more that the garbage product that they have been given over the years.