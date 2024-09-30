Trojans tie Sierra Wolverines in women’s soccer

The Skyline women’s soccer match ended 1-1 against the Sierra College Wolverines this Monday at the Skyline College soccer field.

It was hot and muggy when the teams took the field. The spectators and players were sweating bullets as the game went on.

Most of the game was scoreless until the second half when Sierra’s Kyra DeBenedetto scored a goal to make the score 0-1. Luckily, in the last few minutes of the game, Skyline’s Hailey Klingler was able to score on Sierra to make it an even game.

“Just like practice,” Klingler said. “We’ve run that play through practice a million times.”

Story continues below advertisement

After finally getting a breath of fresh air thanks to the much needed goal, Skyline did their best to try and secure the win. However, with the heat and a strong defense from Sierra, it was unsuccessful.

Undeterred by the tie, Skyline still had a positive outlook over the game, and also for the future of the season as conference games are nearing.

Skyline centerback Erin Manning, who plays as the last line of defense before the goalie said, “I think I did alright. Got a lot of the balls in the air out of the box.”

The next game, Manning plans on doing one thing differently in order to make sure the team wins.

“Eat breakfast,” she said, laughing.

If the team continues to play as hard as they have been, using their communication and teamwork, they will be like a tuned up engine, ready to run over their competition for the conference games starting Friday, Oct. 4 at Evergreen College in San Jose.