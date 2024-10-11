Skyline Men’s Baseball ramps up in preparation for the season

Skyline Men’s Baseball team played an exhibition game against West Valley College Friday, Oct. 4 at the Skyline Baseball field as they ramp up for the upcoming season and hone in their skills.

The team played 14 innings nonstop over the course of four hours. During this time, coaches have the opportunity to rotate every player to gauge their performance in a real game setting.

Hitting coach Anthony Granato said it’s a time where players learn to make the transition from a high school athlete to a college athlete.

“Being able to carry all the things that are going on as far as school and on the field work is just getting them accustomed to what the daily life is like as a college baseball player,” coach Granato said.

Coach Granato also said this is where coaches look to see if players are playing with a purpose, and is a time when players have the opportunity to build on their mistakes and successes before the official start of the season.

The pre-season is also a chance for players to become familiar with each other, finding out how well they work as a team.

Skyline pitcher, Michael Riordan Jr., said that he joined because he wanted to go out and work with the best of the best, and he is happy to be a part of the Skyline Men’s Baseball team.

“We have a great group of guys coming out here working everyday, working hard,” Riordan Jr. said.

Shortstop Ethan Reader said he also takes pride in playing baseball for Skyline.

“Coaching staff here is great, I noticed that as soon as I got here,” Reader said.

According to Reader, the team so far has been running smoothly; with every player working together to bring the best out of each other, all while having fun.

“The guys love each other, getting better everyday,” Reader said. “I think it’s fun, and that’s a good thing about baseball, keeping it fun and getting better.”

Coach Granato said that until the official start of the season comes around in the spring, there’s still work to be done to get the team into top shape.

“I think it’s just continuing to build that focus and awareness,” said coach Granato. “And being able to stay locked in for a long period of time. I think that’s our kind of main focus for the fall.”

Skyline Baseball continues to put in hard work everyday as the pre-season rolls on. Soon, everything will run smoother as the team begins to mesh together, Ethan Reader said.

“We’ll be in season form in no time,” Reader said.