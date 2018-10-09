In the Post: Nurmagomedov 27-0

The post-fight antics that occurred at UFC 229 after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s submission victory over Conor McGregor will undoubtedly reshape the way combat sporting events are conducted.

The lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov, defended his belt and defeated the Irish superstar with two minutes and three seconds left in the fourth round. But he was not finished; Nurmagomedov jumped over the octagon immediately after his victory and charged at McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach Dillon Danis.

A full on brawl ensued between McGregor’s team and the lightweight champion in the front rows of the crowd. Meanwhile, two members of Nurmagomedov’s team leaped into the octagon and assaulted McGregor.

The major sporting event was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the red-coated security was paired with an entire platoon of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers. Although altercations like this are rare, the two enforcement agencies were evidently unprepared and overwhelmed by the chaos.

The officers and security guards were tasked with choosing between breaking up the scuffle between Nurmagomedov and Danis or to stay in the octagon and protect McGregor from the guys on Nurmagomedov’s team.

In an interview shortly after the brawl with Fox Sports One reporter Megan Olivi, UFC President Dana White said three men were arrested on Nurmagomedov’s team. However according to an article published by the Las Vegas Review-Journal Sunday night, there were no arrests made after UFC 229.

Current UFC light-heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier was in attendance and jumped in right away to try and calm down his fellow champion. Cormier and Nurmagomedov are teammates at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose.

White thanked Cormier and Luke Rockhold (former UFC light-heavyweight champion) for their efforts in diffusing the situation.

Aside from all the shenanigans, it is too bad more people are not talking about the decimation of McGregor that occurred before the brawl. Nurmagomedov dominated every round leading up to his triumphant rear-naked choke that resulted in his first successful title defense.

The 155-pound Dagestan native improves to 27-0-0 for his careerrecord and has no signs of slowing down, as long as he keeps the beatings in the octagon.

McGregor is known for talking tons of smack and having no boundaries when it comes to promoting a fight and disrespecting an opponent. The lightweight champion could tolerate the impudence by McGregor and his team and apologized in the post-fight conference.

“First of all, I want to say sorry to Athletic Commission Nevada, sorry to Vegas, I know this is not my best side,” Nurmagomedov said in the post-fight press conference. “I am [a] human being … What about he talk about my religion, he talk about my country, he talk about my father.”

Nurmagomedov also brought up McGregor’s incident in April when he threw a dolly through a tour bus window in Brooklyn after UFC 223 and asked, “What about this shit?”

