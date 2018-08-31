In the Post: KSI vs. Logan Paul

Celebrity sports events are as American as baseball but the recent bout between Olajide “KSI” Olatunji and Logan Paul has the potential to change the way major sports events are viewed.

The event received global attention propelled by the titans of Youtube combined following count of nearly 40 million subscribers.

The boxing match was held at Manchester Stadium and it featured one preliminary bout between the pair’s younger brothers, Jake Paul and Deji Olatunji. Jake won the match that was scheduled for 6 rounds; after Deji forfeited the match due to exhaustion at the end of the fourth round.

The amateur boxing match costed $10 to legally stream online, but plenty of viewers saw the fight for free by pirating the match on the popular streaming site Twitch.

The Aug. 25 matchup had 21,000 people in attendance and was streamed by nearly two million viewers according to Yahoo sports. However; only 773,000 of these viewers legally purchased the fight.

Logan and KSI both signed a two fight agreement with OP talent. Conveniently, the fight ended in a draw. One day after the fight, Logan immediately took to Twitter to detest the official result and announce the rematch in the US.

KSI also believed he won the fight according to a recent tweet, however he also announced to talkSPORT that he planned on taking a break from boxing and doesn’t want the rematch to happen in February. According to their contract, either party could opt out of the fight until November.

The method in which major combat sports events are broadcasted will certainly feel the impact of these internet sensations’ recent endeavor.

Pay-per-view and combat sports are inseparable, but in 2017 the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Professional Boxing Commission (PBC) both reported steep losses in pay-per-view sales.

If these declines continue it could push these major combat sports organizations into the internet realm.

Logan and KSI both have solidified their place in internet history, but their impact on the way combat sports is broadcasted may leave behind a much bigger imprint on the sports industry.Mark David Magat/The Skyline View