Skyline women’s team falls to Las Positas

On Wednesday Jan. 24 The Skyline College women’s basketball hosted Las Positas College looking to get back in the win column. This game was being covered also by BASON a live and later broadcast network.The women’s team start off quick but sloppish against Las Positas College.

They were playing great team defense by swarming the ball constantly into Las Positas offensive passing lanes forcing early turnovers, for example the first offensive position of the game for Las Positas the ball was stolen by Arraiya Perez and driven to the rim for a quick two.

However despite all the early turnovers Skyline forced they failed to capitalize on a lot of early opportunities. Besides been able to get a couple of kick out three shots by Keri La and Morgan Vurek. Skyline was moving the ball effectively, but had very little to show for it.

In consistence and sloppy offense gave up a couple turnovers to lead into scoring for Las Positas in the last moments of the first quarter. At the end of the quarter Skyline was only up by a few points (11 to 5) lead.

Second quarter Skyline were starting to take advantage of Las Positas sloppy offense and eventual to a lead of 15 to 7.

After a time at with 7:30 left in the half Las Positas offense woke up by produce a couple of kick out threes by their bench and they started to aggressively pound their way to the basket they were catching up to Skyline. Then Skyline in the closing minutes of the half were struggling on offense and committing turnovers Las Positas were starting to caughting up to Skyline. At the half Skyline was just holding on to a 25 to 20 half time lead.

When asked about the game during that stretch of the half Veronika Akolo said, “We were rushing too much. That caused a lot mistakes.” In the third quarter Las Positas kept gutting Skyline inside defense to the baskets. Meanwhile Skyline maintain good ball moment however kept failing to finish their inside shots.

Skyline offensive woes continue as they could not capitalize on good ball movement. Around 4 minutes left the quarter Las Positas caught up to Skyline with a tie shot 2 pointer shot. After trading shots for next couple of offensive series.

Las Positas under a minute left in quarter took a lead and took advantage of Skyline sloppy offensive turnovers and gained a 42 to 35 lead over Skyline as they were out scored in the quarter 22 to 10.

From the beginning of fourth quarter to halfway Skyline was starting to get off offensively with good passing to their outside parameter shooters by Shannon Chau and Keri La.

However after the halfway point the phase of the game got to the Skyline defense could not stop Las Positas drives to the basket.

Despite a late run produced Anaseine Fakava from those quick off the board shots by Skyline playing the foul game the deficit was to big to overcome for Skyline as they fall to 67 to 58.

After the game Head Coach Chris Watters was asked about his team second half performance he said, “The team was experiencing some mental fatigue lead to some physical fatigue and some of mistakes.

When ask about the game why they could not capital on their good looks offensively Veronika Akolo replied on the, “It was just a bad shooting night”. No pressure just sometimes shots just don’t fall”.