Lala Leads Trojan Comeback

The Trojan women’s basketball team won 68-64 Wednesday night against Ohlone College for their eighth conference game, taking their sixth win in their last eight games.

Lala Lautaimi scored 29 points for Skyline, leading her team to victory against Ohlone. After a shaky start and finishing off the first quarter down 17-21, women’s basketball found a way to turn the game around.

The team didn’t expect Ohlone to show up the way they did as they shot well from three for most of the game, bringing a different level of competitiveness that demanded another line of defense from the Trojans.

“We got the idea that this was just going to be a really easy game,” Coach Watters said. “But Ohlone came out with a lot of energy. So it was a good lesson for us, that we can’t take opponents lightly.”

However, the energy from the stands and teammates helped the Trojans hang around and keep the game close leading up to halftime.

Lala Lautaimi carried her team to a much-needed win after a recent loss against City College of San Francisco, leading the team in scoring.

“Coming off of a loss from City [College of San Francisco] we knew we had to bounce back,” Lautaimi said. “So I guess that was like our prepare, ‘okay now we need to win these three next games.’”