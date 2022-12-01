Trojans hoop for best

Skyline women’s basketball have begun their season strong with a 6-3 record. They picked up right where they left off, after a running start into the playoffs last season. Placing fourth on the All-Conference Team, women’s basketball has a spark of motivation to return to the playoffs again this 2022-23 season.

Head coach Chris Watters, has guided this team into the playoffs six times out of the last seven seasons. He recognizes the ambition and pride that this team carries, and continues to use that tool to push them to their best efforts in winning more season games.

“We always tell our players,” Watters said. “That it’s our job as a coaching staff to challenge them, and then it’s their job as the players to rise to the occasion.”

Freshman Crystle Gumban would describe this team as very welcoming, accountable, and hardworking. They have curated a special bond that has helped them communicate through their struggles.

Gumban mentions sophomore and captain of the team, Tatiana Newsome. She honors her and her role as a leader of the team, when she explains the accountability she takes to encourage players during practices.

“Teams are built on communication, and she is big on that,” Gumban said. “She had a little talk with us and she pointed out, ‘Hey this isn’t who we are as basketball players, as a team. I think we can do better. We need to step up for not only the coaches, but for ourselves because that’s the only way we can get better.’”

Amanda Diaz values the diversity of the program, and how their different skills can work together. She feels the vibration during practices when they challenge each other to level up their skill set.

“We like to challenge each other,” Diaz said. “ Since we have different skills, we get to focus on each other’s weakness and work on it. So it becomes our strength.”

The Trojans will be playing their next two games on the road this Friday Dec. 2 against Mt. San Jacinto and Saturday Dec. 3 against Victor Valley.