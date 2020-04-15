The Cosmetology/Spa Department Has An Update!

Any other way to get through this online semester besides self-caring is self-criminalizing. People take this stuff seriously, and if you’ve ever found more time for yourself, it’s right now, so take some advice from the Spa and Esthetician department on some simple and effective beauty tips–they live for this.

Before we head into the juicy stuff, you can imagine the effect this online class setting is affecting those in this industry. In fact, it is highly likely you’re program is having trouble dealing with this strange situation as well.

Skyline offers licensing to many programs, which may be scouted to share experiences in the future on how they are managing, too. To complete their semester adhering to the academic standards for a license, the students and faculty have had to learn how to navigate with their students under these circumstances.

The fact that we are even able to continue studies without having to be in a classroom is fascinating and evolutionary. Skyline’s Center for Transformative Teaching and Learning (CTTL) have designed engaging Canvas shells and refined their online skills in order to successfully transition classes to online.

“Along with hopping onto Zoom, the Spa, Esthetician, and Cosmetology Department are using live stream videos and social media channels to demonstrate their practical skills that students can mirror along with their manikins and other professional supplies. This practice is working, but members of the program are missing their classmates and clients.” Said Robyn Ledesma, the program’s assistant colleague.

Some tips to lean in on from these guys include; “to stay hydrated and always use SPF if you plan on going out.” Drinking water helps you from the inside out, especially when your body relies heavily on it for hydration and skin complexion.

It’s no question online shopping has been on the rise this year because of the massive shutdown of shops due to the coronavirus. If you have been doing some research online and find yourself convinced of a new face wash, remember that “when you experiment with new products, stick with it for at least 30 days to see best results.” Be patient, and choose your products wisely. “Giving up and switching to another product too quickly, just irritates the skin.”

As for hair, this is a great time to slow down on your washes. If you are not producing sweat or have a tendency for a dry scalp, “this is a great time to try going every 2-3 days between shampooing. Daily washing strips your hair of natural oils that keep it healthy and moisturized.” No matter what hair type you have, your scalp and ends need the most love, so experiment and find what works best for you!

Speaking of experimenting, if you have the following products at home and some time, make your own masks! It might just resist your initial splurge on a hyped-up $65 face mask. All you need are the following ingredients:

Avocado, banana, matcha powder, lemon, raw honey, baking soda, turmeric, coconut oil, and plain greek yogurt!

For a hydrating mask:

½ tsp water, ¼ avocado, ½ banana, 2 ¼ tbsp raw honey, and 2 ¼ tbsp raw honey can be mixed together for a boost of hydration. The natural oils from the avocado help to moisturize any dry patches and leaves you with a nice, glowy complexion. Leave this mask on for 10-15 minutes.

A brightening mask:

1 tsp baking soda and 1 tsp lemon juice together can create a great combo for clearing up blemishes and extracting blackheads. Adding a bit of water and 1 tsp of turmeric, used for treating acne, diminishing wrinkles and even creating a nice exfoliant, and you’ve got yourself the ultimate skin-brightening combo. Be sure to keep away from the eyebrows and don’t leave it on for more than 10 minutes. Don’t forget afterward, you should use a face cloth you don’t mind getting a little turmeric stained.

Anti-inflammatory mask:

Using everyone’s favorite trendy coffee-shop order–matcha! Using ½ tsp Matcha, this is an antioxidant-packed green tea that has tons of anti-inflammatory properties. This mask will give your skin a nice detox while hydrating with ½ tsp water, 2 ¼ tbsp of honey and ½ tsp coconut oil. Leave this mask on for 10-15 minutes before washing.