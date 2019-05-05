The student news site of Skyline College.

Skyline Charges Towards ASSC Elections

Ry Bevington, Staff Writer|May 5, 2019

Elections begin on May 7 for positions in the Associated Students of Skyline College, the organization that works with Skyline administration to provide services for students.

The ASSC is a student government organization on campus. The ASSC works directly with the Skyline College administration to provide a student voice to new developments. While applications for this election ended on April 30, there is still time to vote in the election, from May 7 to May 9.

“The most important thing we do is we offer scholarships to students,” said current Vice President Rayne Frantzen. “We do events here, like heritage month; We did LatinX, we did Filipino Heritage Month, we did Asian American Heritage, and we are actually doing our Pacific Islander Heritage Month on upcoming May,” Frantzen said.

Alejandro Guzman, a candidate for the position of president said this in his statement:

“Skyline College should be an environment that empowers creativity, athleticism, and most importantly academics,” Guzman said in his application for the position. Guzman strongly believes in empowering all students.

The current president of the ASSC also had more information on her role on campus. “As president, I participate in participatory governance through college governance council, working closely with the president of the college, alongside classified staff and academic senate,” said Sara Benchohra, the president of the ASSC.

The other candidate for president, Cassidy Wilkins said this in her statement:

“I will be proactive in leading Skyline College towards a more equitable future.” Wilkins also works with Skyline’s Health Center as a Peer Wellness Educator.

Alfonso Padua III, a student at Skyline College, talked a bit about his opinion on the ASSC and the elections. In response to a question about if he believes the ASSC elections are important, Padua said:

“Yes they are because they are the ones that facilitate the student’s problems and student’s concerns about the school.”

Padua plans on voting in the ASSC election, and voiced a few issues he would like to see addressed.
“Update the Wi-Fi a little bit, as in some parts it’s pretty bad.”

Padua would also like to see more food options for students with different diets and improved management of student resources.

Student Weiyun Gu had not heard of ASSC, but believes the student elections are important. She would like to see healthier food on campus, as well as an improvement to the day care services on campus, since she applied last year for her son and has still not gotten in.

The candidate for Vice President, Pearl Ibeanusi, had this to say in her statement:

“Even when our students transfer, some of them will not continue because of financial incapability.” Ibeanusi plans to address this issue as vice president, and believes that students should finish college strong, without large amounts of debt.

Kaelynn Malani, the candidate for the Commissioner of Activities wants to work on helping students reach graduation and helping build community among students.

“I would also like to find solutions for students to have more support for graduation on their expected date,” Malani said.

For those who would like to know more about the proceedings of the ASSC, their weekly meetings are held on Tuesday from 4 – 6 p.m. and are open to the public. During these meetings, there will be a period of time where students who are not part of the ASSC can comment or express their opinion on the topics being discussed.

Skyline Charges Towards ASSC Elections