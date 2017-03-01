The student news site of Skyline College.

Skyline beats De Anza college in a defensive battle

Miguel Madrigal, TSV Staff WriterMarch 1, 2017 • 61 viewsLeave a Comment

Ray+Falk+16+throws+a+shutout+game+on+Feb+12%2C+2017+beating+De+Anza+one+to+zero.+
Ray Falk 16 throws a shutout game on Feb 12, 2017 beating De Anza one to zero.

Kevin Perez/The Skyline View

Kevin Perez/The Skyline View

deSkyline extends their winning streak to six games after a close game against De Anza College.

Skyline College’s baseball team beat De Anza College 1-0 on Tuesday, Feb. 12. The Trojans played a great defensive game to shutout De Anza, behind the pitching of Ray Falk.

They got on the board quick when Aaron Albaum hit a solo home run to give the Trojans a lead of 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning.

Albaum registered one home run, and a single to boost his batting average. Albaum leads the team with a batting average of .400 and currently is ranked sixth place in the Coast Pacific Division.

“All up and away and I knew he’d come back with a strike,” Albaum said. “[I] was just waiting on his fastball to put a good swing on it.”

From that point on, the game was a defensive battle. Both pitchers were solid the entire game. Skyline had the edge the entire game and showed confidence in their pitcher.

De Anza could not buy a run the whole game. During the top of the fourth inning, De Anza had an opportunity to drive in runs with a man on first and second with only one out. The pressure was on Falk but he was able to strike out one batter and had an outstanding defensive play, throwing out a man running to first.

“Every time I step out on the mound, it’s my job to make sure that my team has a chance to win,” Falk said about his performance.

Falk played a great game and through a seven inning shut out. Falk finished the game allowing eight hits, four strikeouts and was credited with the win. He currently is tied for second with four wins in the Northern California Conference.

Cole Watts took over and was awarded with a save for pitching two innings. Watts’ strong arm sealed the win as De Anza could not locate the ball. Facing five batters, Watts finshed the game with three strike outs, while allowing no hits.

When Skyline found themselves in tight situations, where they could potentially allow a run they always stayed composed and fought their way out of them.

This season, Skyline has found ways to pull away with close games, something that they had struggled with in past seasons.

“They know how to fight back,” said Head Coach Dino Nomicos. “Winning 1-0 is a great tribute to them and their fight.”

The Skyline baseball team increases their impressive winning streak to six games and now have an overall record of 13-3.

 

