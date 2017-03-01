Jonesing for Dunkin’ Donuts

It’s finally here, folks! Dunkin Donuts’ new location on South Airport Boulevard is now open so the rest of America can get hooked on Dunkin too!

Dunkin Donuts is widely known on the East Coast and this is one of the few locations in the Bay Area.

Since opening on Feb. 1st, customers have been flocking there since opening day regardless of the time of day and there is almost always a line out the door.

Their donuts are what you would expect from a donut conglomerate: brightly colored and in every shape and color imaginable. Some even look like they’ve jumped straight out of The Simpsons.

They also offer food other than donuts, such as breakfast sandwiches, coffee and a singular fruit smoothie. Dunkin Donuts offers a rewards program through a card or via their app, keeping customers coming back for more and making sure that your newfound addiction won’t break the bank.

But how does it compare? Out of curiosity, I popped into Rolling Pin Donuts on San Bruno Avenue to see how the new donut shop had affected their business, if at all. When asked if they have noticed a dwindling of customers, an employee replied, “No, it has been the same.”

Maybe it’s the hours, where Rolling Pin is open 24 hours and probably picks up the customers that work late shifts and sugar-craving insomniacs whereas Dunkin closes earlier. They also specialize in traditional types of donuts with old-fashioned donuts and cookies. There is clearly no competition here.

Most coffee joints in South San Francisco close pretty early but Dunkin Donuts is open until 11 p.m. every night and offers free Wi-Fi, making it a good hang out spot with your friends late at night or a place to finish your paper if your internet cuts out.