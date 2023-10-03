“GUTS” album review: A stunning, emotional journey on the struggles of youth

Courtney Anne Vocal Olivia Rodrigo secured her second No. 1 debut on Billboard’s 200 chart with “GUTS”.

The wait is over. Hit singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo is reminding audiences why she deserves her spot at the top of the pop music scene. Her highly anticipated sophomore album, “GUTS,” features fun punk-rock sounds and vulnerable ballads that capture the perils of young adulthood. Olivia, who is 20 years old, found instant fame in 2021 after her song “driver’s license” blew up. Let’s take a look at the album highlights to see how hard she slays.

The album kicks off with “all-american b****,” entering with a slow and acoustic feel. Olivia delivers smooth and light vocals that work incredibly well over the instrumental. The chorus switches up, adding in electric guitar, which gives this song a lot of flavor. My favorite part is how she alternates between a chill and mellow vibe to a more intense sound. Her iconic scream in the chorus is an album highlight. The way she keeps switching between those two polarizing dynamics is what gave this song its charm. It’s a solid opening track that sets the mood for the rest of the album.

“All-american b****” ends with a knock sound, leading into the sound of a door in the beginning of “bad idea right?” The lyrics in these two opening tracks compliment each other, further demonstrating her creativity. It starts off strong with a heavy punk rock feel, a vibe Rodrigo has dipped into in the past. She effectively conveys her emotions through a catchy hook sung over a mind-blowing instrumental. My favorite part is the intense guitar solo. My only critique is her rapping verses, they aren’t my thing. Even so, they still worked with the rest of the song.

The song “get him back!” starts off with a dude counting to three and saying, “Wait, is this the song with the drums?” It continues with a boom-bap beat and a bass over the top. Again we get Olivia rapping, but this time it is delivered much better than previous raps. The hook draws me in and it was my favorite off the whole album. The bridge and the way it switched to acoustic guitar gave the song its flavor. The switch-up adds complexity, making it a masterpiece. This is my favorite song off of the album.

Story continues below advertisement

Branching away from the consistent sound profiles throughout the album, “Pretty isn’t pretty” goes for a more vibey, pop-rock feel. Olivia stunningly captivates listeners with a meaningful message on suffering under the pressure to meet beauty standards in the public eye. I can see myself listening to this song while driving down the coast, with the windows down and the sun setting on the sea. This is the album’s most unique song.

We wrap up with “teenage dream,” a soft and emotional piano ballad with powerful vocals. Production wise, nothing stands out and it sounds like a standard ballad. What did stand out is the message. Olivia talks about her struggles entering adulthood and the harsh feelings of conflict. As someone who was also born in 2003, I could relate to this. The lyric which stood out the most was in the second verse, saying “And when are all my excuses of learning my lessons gonna start to feel sad?” It’s a great conclusion to this project.

Overall, “GUTS” is a rollercoaster of emotions to say the least. I saved eight songs out of twelve, which is a great amount. The best aspects are the production and writing. Olivia’s personality and heart really shine through. If you have not had the chance to listen to the whole album, these standout tracks are a good starting point. Many young adult audiences would appreciate her relatable lyrics and raw vulnerability.