College of San Mateo is offering a weekly workshop to learn about 3-D printing technology

Students are able to access 3-D printing technology at College of San Mateo’s library by attending the weekly drop-in class on Tuesdays at 2:30-5:30 p.m.

CSM’s library is the only library in the District that provides 3-D printing technology to their students and helping the community to bring their creation to life. The class is in a studio workshop format where everyone is able to join and watch their creation come to life.

“We like to welcome more people to come to understand that the library is not just for studying books,” said Kalina Tabatt, the librarian who has volunteered at these workshops since last year. “You can study practical things.”

At the workshop on March 21, students were able to learn more about 3-D printing and had a hands-on experience while they learned about the technology on the computer with specific applications that can only work on a specific 3-D printer.

“For now, fashion, they are exploring 3-D printing as a part of wearable technology.,” said Rexy Quirante, a graphic design major who was at the workshop. “I have a fashion degree so I wanted to incorporate technology and fashion.”

Students came for different reasons but they were all here because of the hands-on experience. They were at the event learning how to transform their design into an actual 3-D object.

“I don’t know how to use the software and it’s not accessible to me,” Quirante said. “It’s kind of difficult using a 3-D printer.”

There are different formats of documents that are required for different 3-D printers. Tabatt and the student aide helped participants figure out how to print out objects.

Students can also sign up for the one-on-one assistance at the CSM library on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“I have not heard about the 3-D printing class at CSM before,” said Rui Yun Si Tu, a Skyline student. “I [would] be interested if there [is] a 3-D printing class at Skyline because by looking at creations in different areas, I can find my way to make the art pieces I would like to [create.]”