Schitt’s Creek: Canada’s hidden secret becomes legendary

An iconic sitcom can stand the test of time. Viewers can watch it over and over again and never get tired, even when a rerun is airing. Schitt’s Creek is slowly becoming that sitcom that people will keep in their Netflix queue years after the series.

Schitt’s Creek may not have the iconic name value yet, but that’s not necessarily the show’s fault. Having premiered in January 2015 on Canada’s CBC TV, Schitt’s Creek, Canada’s best-kept secret, was brought into the United States. Pop TV is a premium cable network in the country, and with streaming services taking over, a lot of people may not know about the network. It was not until after the third season that it came to Netflix, allowing the popularity to reach a brand new audience.

The series follows the formerly wealthy family of the Roses who are forced to move to Schitt’s Creek after the town was purchased for the son by the father as a joke. The Roses must adjust to no longer living a lavish life, now living in a motel in a town of very unique characters.

The series was created by real-life legendary father and son comedy duo Eugene and Dan Levy, who kind of parody themselves in the series. When creating the series, Dan Levy would come up with the concept that he described as: “Would the Kardashians still be the Kardashians without money?” In other words, how ridiculous would the Kardashian family act when they are forced to move to a really bad motel?

The Leveys’ pitch for the show was rejected by HBO and Showtime, and they chose to stay away from American networks like ABC and CBS, because they wanted control of their series without letting the network interfere creatively. But when it came to CBC TV, they finally were approved to create the show they wanted to create.

It was not until the sixth and final season when the praise it deserved came: In the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards, the series swept the comedy series category, winning all seven awards. From that moment on, new eyes must have opened to the series — After having achieved such an accolade on its final season, so many people must have jumped on Netflix to stream the hilarious show.

With less than a year off the air, Schitt’s Creek will start falling into a new category of sitcoms that still hold up years after the final episode airs. Sitcoms like “The Office”, “Seinfeld”, and “Friends” have maintained their fanbases and popularity years after their finales. With social media propagating popular culture constantly, it seems that there is constantly someone keeping their presences alive by sharing or retweeting an old clip of the iconic shows. And with more people becoming fans every day, a lot of TV viewers these days may or may not have watched the series’ finale, or even know what network it even aired. Since the days of syndication, its never-ending art is where sitcoms find a second life.

Schitt’s Creek was Canada’s hidden secret of a sitcom, with a ridiculous scenario and great comedy, and now that it has ended it is time people take the time to enjoy the series. The series reminded us why Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara are the comedy legends they are remembered as. Both found their fame in Canada’s version of Saturday Night Live called Second City Television jumpstarting the careers of Rick Moranis and John Candy.

Levy is known for the series “American Pie” and Catherine O’Hara is known for her iconic roles in “Beetlejuice” and “Home Alone”. Bringing these two comedy veterans back to modern television opened the eyes of new viewers, who might have missed out on their other work, to their talent. Both Levy and O’Hara proved why they have not lost a step when they took home the Best Actress and Best Actor awards in the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards, almost 40 years after starring together on Second City Television.

The series also brought a set of newcomers with Levy: Annie Murphy, as well as Levy’s sister Sarah Levy, and a huge, very unique cast. Levy has been praised for his representation in the LGBQT community, giving the spotlight to a pansexual character — something that is not seen in many other sitcoms.

Although the Rose family is gone, the series will live on forever on Netflix and syndication, most recently premiering on Comedy Central. It seems well on its way to being one of the most iconic sitcoms of the current generation. The rise was slow, but this series has really overcome a lot in order to earn the praise it will continue to earn.