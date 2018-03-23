Skyline badminton team wins first conference game
Skyline college opened in a conference play of the Coast Conference with a victory against City College of San Francisco (CCSF). Skyline won the watch with a score of 16 to 5.
Two Skyline players, Lori Ng and her partner Thiri Htun combined for 7 points of the team’s 16 points.
