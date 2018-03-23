The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Filed under Badminton, Sports

Skyline badminton team wins first conference game

Rachelle LambMarch 23, 2018 • 43 viewsLeave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Skyline college opened in a conference play of the Coast Conference with a victory against City College of San Francisco (CCSF). Skyline won the watch with a score of 16 to 5.

Two Skyline players, Lori Ng and her partner Thiri Htun combined for 7 points of the team’s 16 points.

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Badminton

Skyline smashed Mission College once again
Skyline smashed Mission College once again
Trojans extends Mission College’s losing streak to four
Trojans extends Mission College’s losing streak to four
Skyline gets slammed by top team in the league
Skyline gets slammed by top team in the league
Trojans get their goat: Rams lose to Skyline 18-3
Trojans get their goat: Rams lose to Skyline 18-3
Badminton season comes to a close
Badminton season comes to a close

Other stories filed under Sports

The tradition of the coin flip is fundamentally unfair

The coin flip has become the go to law and order when it came time to split 50/50 decisions. We use this tradition for about nearly everything, includ...

Skyline’s badminton season is preparing for full swing
Skyline’s badminton season is preparing for full swing
Martial arts can add a kick to your day

Martial arts is perceived in many different ways: some people see it as fighting while some call it a defense mechanism. However you see it, we all ne...

Women are becoming more equal

In the past, society looked down on women for playing sports because they thought women didn’t have the same capabilities as men to play, but those ...

Skyline continues struggle against Cabrillo
Skyline continues struggle against Cabrillo

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Skyline badminton team wins first conference game