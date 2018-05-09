The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Filed under Badminton, Sports

Skyline’s badminton players qualify for State Conference

Rachelle Lamb, TSV Sports EditorMay 9, 2018 • 38 viewsLeave a Comment

Mark David Magat/The Skyline View

Denise Trinh and her partner Lori Ng qualified for the California Community College Athletic Association State Championships at San Diego City Community College in doubles as the 4th seed.

These results came from the Coast Conference finals in Fresno this past weekend.

According to Head Coach Fosberg, “Top 8 singles players and top 6 doubles teams from each conference, from Fresno’s results, are entered into a bracket by seeding order”. She responded via email as an explanation on the procedure of seeding in the upcoming State championship.

Lori Ng also qualified in the singles category for the CCCAA State Championships this coming weekend, and on Friday she is scheduled to play the winners of the round before her.

The doubles team of Thiri Htun and Angelica Completo was eliminated in their last match of the day on Saturday after a valiant effort.

