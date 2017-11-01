Rupi Kaur’s highly anticipated sequel to “Milk and Honey” has finally arrived

The 25-year-old author, Rupi Kaur, has returned with her second poetry book “The Sun and Her Flowers” where it is a similar compilation to her previous book, “Milk and Honey”. Kaur’s newest success has been at the top of Amazon’s Best Seller list, since it’s release in early October.

“The Sun and Her Flowers” isn’t necessarily a sequel of her first poetry compilation “Milk and Honey” but the her works are related.

Kaur allows her audiance to go into her most profound thoughts. Her style of short verses, and non-punctuated, grammar is often criticized, but she embraces it.

The Canadian-Punjabi poet breaks the rules and creates her own by using her courageous efforts of creating poems beyond the norms resulted in the form of worded art which gives her power.

Kaur’s words have empowered many. As her books continue to be bestsellers, she is currently reaching a broader audience. As of writing this, Rupi Kaur has 1.7 Million followers on Instagram, and over 2 million copies of her first book “Milk and Honey” have been sold.

Audiences crave relatable words in which Kaur is known for not sugar coating anything for her readers. Her content includes stories that might not always be an easy pill to swallow, but it is the naked truth.

While Kaur continues to write about relationships, she shifts from focusing on sexual, romantic relationships to tying in friendships, as well as family relationships.

In “The Sun and Her Flowers”, Kaur writes five chapters which each represent the five stages of the life of a flower: “Wilting,” “Falling,” “Rooting,” “Rising,” and “Blooming.”

The compilation of poetry weaves in the idea of growth, where the end goal is to bloom.

Each chapter touches on the different stories that have challenged Kaur. She explains through her work that it is human nature to encounter barriers as we attempt to reach this final stage of life.

In the chapter “Falling” Kaur includes a simple one-liner poem “you do not just wake up and become a butterfly,” in connection to nature and flowers.

The poem ends with a reminder, and the title of the poem “-growth is a process” on page 87. At the bottom of the page, lies a graphic of a caterpillar, a cocoon, and lastly a butterfly.

Still focusing the chapter on multiple stumbles, Kaur uses her simple one-liners to provide the reader a break, and some motivation.

Throughout the five sections, readers are encouraged to keep thriving until they reach the blooming stage.

Writing about topics, the minorities and the misunderstood can understand, Kaur remains with a strong and powerful voice.

Kaur faces the matter of reality who showed her audience through multiple different lengths of poems of how she pushed through the nastiness life threw at her.

The “Sun and Her Flowers’ doesn’t glamorize pain, Kaur purely shows how one can continue to evolve through the pain that life will throw at you in different forms.

This composition of various styles of verses tells the story of Rupi Kaur. There have been multiple comments about Kaur’s work. Regardless, Kaur has been a successful poet.

The “Sun and Her Flowers” reminds readers across the border that regardless of your story there is growth. There is growth in the different stages, wilting, falling, rooting, rising and from all this hopefully they will someday bloom.