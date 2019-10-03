Students Skip School for a Serious Climate Strike San Francisco

If this was tongue twister was hard for you to understand, try understanding the members of Congress who are opposed to passing federal policies that address climate change. Try gaining insight into the minds of climate change scientists that some members of government do not follow their scientific research and education on climate change.

Now, try to put yourself in the shoes of the younger generation who are taking the effects of climate change more personally, the ones who’s future rest in the hands of the government and scientists. Held by the Global Week for Future, the 20-27th of September meant a people’s movement to protest against the lack of action on the current climate crisis.

On a global scale, about 4 million people worldwide, took a day off of school or work, to participate in the largest climate protest in history. In San Francisco, thousands took over Market St. on Friday, bypassing the Federal Building, targeting the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Later that day, Pelosi made a statement. “The voices of millions of young people are filling the streets in communities across the globe, demanding that our governments and industries work together to take decisive action to safeguard our environment and ensure a healthy, sustainable world for our children.”

There were many youthful faces demonstrating their rights instead of attending school that morning, including some of Skyline’s own students, who shared their thoughts and personal experience from that day.

“The climate change protest was a powerful experience.

I felt the unity of the crowd as we came together to use our voices hoping to make an impact. It’s helped my perspective that democracy matters and that humanity is very much still alive.” said Ofa Tangitau

There are students who have been influenced by Greta Thunberg, a young climate activist who is trying to encourage united action on climate change. Since the beginning of her journey, Thunberg would sit on the front steps of the Swedish Parliament building every Friday with a massive sign quoting “School Strike for Climate.” Her presence has gained the interests of millions worldwide leading to a Nobel Prize nomination, attending climate change conferences and making impactful speeches worldwide demanding change.

These efforts have created a new movement called FridaysForFuture, where students who wish to model her can participate striking in front of their very own town hall with signs every Friday in hopes to be recognized for the importance of climate change.

The US Government in particular has been avoiding climate science for a long time now. Despite threats to polar bears, caribou habitats, and native Alaskan communities, a project will now allow oil and gas developments on 1.6 million acres of previously prohibited space that was protected by the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Cuts for funding have also been made to the Landscape Conservation Cooperatives that aim to “tackle big-picture issues affecting huge swaths of the US, such as climate change, flooding and species extinction.”

The legislative, executive and judicial branches can play a role in reducing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. For example, the legislative branch could pass a “Green New Deal,” which SF Climate Strikers are fighting to be passed. The “Green New Deal” is a resolution that lays out a science-based plan to reach negative carbon emissions by 2030, all politicians sign the “No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge,” and other acts in favor of the environment.

Skyline student, Katea Ngaluafe stepped out to protest for the first time and found it to be quite empowering. “I was truly amazed by the amount of younger kids that were there. Hearing their voices throughout the protest reminded me, that we (the youth) are the future. I am so grateful I was able to participate in this protest.”

As the divide between climate change scientists and the government continues grassroots movements such as the SF Climate Strike are growing in support. The outcome these movements might very well have an impact on the future of the planet.