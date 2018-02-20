The student news site of Skyline College.

Announcement for final candidates of Vice President of Instruction

Maria Isabel Del Castillo SchmidhuberFebruary 20, 2018 • 130 viewsLeave a Comment

Skyline College will be hosting three open forums this week for the final candidates running for the position of Vice President of Instruction at Skyline.

The candidates are the following: Dr. Frances Sweeney, Dr. Rudolph Besikof and Dr. Jennifer Taylor-Mendoza.

Each candidate will have a day designated for them to answer any questions from faculty, current staff, administration, and students.

Dr. Frances Sweeney will have her forum this Wednesday. Sweeney is passionate about growth in herself, her students, colleagues or even an entire institutional culture. Sweeney currently works at Saint Mary’s College of California as Chair of the World Languages and Culture Department and Chair of the Core Curriculum. Sweeney received a B.A. of Diversified Liberal Arts and Spanish from Saint Mary’s College of California, M.A. in Spanish from Middlebury College, M.A. in Graduate Liberal Studies from Saint Mary’s College of California and Ph.D. in Hispanic Linguistics from the University of Texas at Austin.

Dr. Rudolph Besikof will be have her forum this Thursday. Besikof is currently working as the Vice President of Instruction at Mt. San Jacinto College in Riverside. Perviously, he was the Dean of Academic Affairs at Los Angeles Valley College and holds 27 years of experience in higher education by holding faculty positions at Long Beach City College, the University of California, and San Diego. Besikof is a 2010 graduate from UCLA’s Educational Leadership Program. Besikof received his B.A. in English from University of Boulder, Colorado, a M.A. from Boulder, and a Ph.D. in Education from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Dr. Jennifer Taylor-Mendoza will have her forum this Friday. She has served as the Interim Vice President of Instruction at Skyline College since August 2017. Taylor-Mendoza has 16 years of experience as a California Community College educator. Before coming to Skyline, Taylor-Mendoza was the founding dean of Academic Support and Learning Technologies division at College of San Mateo . She received her A.A. from El Camino College, B.A. in Psychology from CSU Los Angeles, M.S. in counseling from Cal State Northridge and Ph.D. in Philosophy from Claremont University

The open forums will be held:

Wednesday, Feb. 21: Dr. Frances Sweeney

Thursday, Feb. 22: Dr. Rudolph Besikof

Friday, Feb. 23: Dr. Jennifer Taylor-Mendoza

 

Student Forums: 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Pizza will be served.

Campus Forum: 12:30 p.m.- 1:30 p.m.

Refreshments will be available.

This event will be held in Bldg. 6, Rm. 202.

 

 

Announcement for final candidates of Vice President of Instruction