Editor’s music picks of the month

Lauren Gozon and Raymond RapadaFebruary 4, 2018

After the Storm – Kali Uchis ft. Tyler, the Creator and Bootsy Collins

Broken Clocks & Drew Barrymore – SZA

Where This Flower Blooms – Tyler, the Creator ft. Frank Ocean

Tequila – Dan + Shay

Red Roses – Lil Skies ft. Landon Cube

We Built This City – Starship

Rainbow – Kesha

BagBak – Vince Staples

George Jeff – Jaden Smith

My My My! – Troye Sivan

