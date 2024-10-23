How to spookify your Halloween

Not only does the Fall season bring pumpkin spice lattes and baggy sweater season, but Halloween is also coming up. However, for some, this holiday is THE event of the year above Thanksgiving and Christmas.

When people think about Halloween, many think about spooky decorations, candy and children going trick-or-treating, but it’s also a holiday that allows people to bring out another side of them.

Speaking to some students on campus, their costume and event planning has already begun to formulate.

Second year friends Jamie Savile, Lyka Matibag, and Michelle Thandar are planning on their coordinated group Halloween costume.

“We were thinking, body paint or face paint, we just want to have fun,” Lyka said.

Jamie supported that by saying, “We want to be Gen Z unhinged style, we want to stand out from the crowd.

“We want people to take a double take,” added Michelle.

Halloween is a time of opportunity for individuals to be creative, fun and daring. Try the adventurous make-up tutorial you have saved on your Instagram or TikTok.

This time of the year is when you tell yourself, “This is something I want to have on my face so today’s the day I’m going to try it.”

Even if one doesn’t have a “make a bonfire on Ocean Beach” on their bucket list, going to two of the most iconic places in San Francisco could be a treat. Approximately 10 miles away, Halloween season could be celebrated in the “most San Franciscan manner” by having a spooky themed bonfire at the Pacific Ocean! The Ocean

Beach bonfire pits are a unique experience as a part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA). The bonfire pits are free of charge and are available on a first come first serve basis, available to use from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and the last day to use them for the year is on Oct. 31.

If being out on a cold windy beach isn’t your vibe, just 15 miles away from the Skyline campus is where the “World Pumpkin Capital” is located. The Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival is hosting their 52nd annual event which is being held this weekend, Oct. 19-20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. One could also celebrate the autumn harvest where you can see the newly-crowned world pumpkin weigh-off champ, weighing in at 2,471 pounds. This grand prize winner was awarded an astounding $22,239 grand prize hailing all the way from Anoka, MN.

Whether it’s marveling at the pumpkin carving decorations, participating in the costume contest or just strolling through the fine arts and crafts, you can enjoy this free event with family and friends this Halloween season.