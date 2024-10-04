Four ways to save money on transportation to campus

Vehicles, insurance, and gas prices are known to be large expenses on a student’s budget. According to AAA Gas Prices, as of Oct. 1, the average cost for gas in California is $4.68 per gallon compared to the national average of $3.20 per gallon. In an attempt to be frugal, students could utilize the available government-funded programs that are available on campus, taking advantage of the free public transportation programs that Skyline College provides.

There is a saying that “knowledge is power,” and knowledge can also solve a student’s money problems. Once students start exploring and taking advantage of the resources that are provided on campus, they will find a wider range of programs to support the financial aspect of the student lifestyle.

Free shuttle for all

The “catch a free ride to college” program, also known as the “Skyline Express Shuttle”, is completely free to all students, faculty and staff, and runs directly to and from Daly City Bart Station and the Skyline College campus. Keep in mind that the shuttle only runs when classes are in session and scheduled bus times are subject to change. Current scheduled times can be found on the Skyline College website under the Skyline College Express Shuttle timetable.

SparkPoint “Way2Go Pass”

This is a program designed for students to receive free transportation from Samtrans. SparkPoint “Way2Go Pass” services students specifically in achieving financial success, in terms of providing a free food pantry, and supporting students in terms of transportation. Information and tools are provided for on-campus financial services, allowing students to learn and apply for the pilot transportation program, located in room 221 of Building 1.

Tim Luong, staff administrator of SparkPoint said, “This is an under-utilized program that needs more attention. In order for you to access this free transportation program, you will need to fill out your 2024-2025 FAFSA application.”

Completing the application is one part of the process but Luong also emphasized another part of the process is that students should be patient, especially because it is still a pilot program. A pilot program basically means that this is a temporary program that could be made permanent or just an experiment based on student interest and usage.

Anyone interested in the program can scan a QR code located in the SparkPoint office that is linked to an application. Once completed, the application will be sent directly to Samtrans.

Luong clarified that SparkPoint only facilitates the application and that the decision still depends on Samtrans’ decision.

There is a delay in processing applications at this time, but students are encouraged to apply and be patient. If more students are aware of these services, this pilot program could possibly become a permanent program that will assist other students in the future with financial necessities such as transportation.

Promise Scholars Program (PSP)

The Promise Scholars Program (PSP) is designed for new students who have earned 15 units or less. It also applies to those who have signed up for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the California Dream Act Application (CADAA).

Students who are committed to taking 12 units or more a semester are rewarded with personalized counseling, academic support and financial assistance. These supports include: a $50 monthly e-gift card usable for groceries or other essential benefits such as book support, and most importantly, transportation.

Dionicio Garcia, a PSP counselor, emphasized that the application process is not difficult if students keep the requirements in mind to qualify for this program. He encourages students, who are aware of this program to share this information with colleagues, friends and family.

“If you have a sibling or someone you know who is currently in high school, this is a program that students can start looking into for a smooth transition into college,” Garcia added.

Students who are informed and take advantage of the Promise Program benefits can have a smoother transition and a guided path to their career goals while attending Skyline College.

More information and assistance about this program can be found in their office at Building 19, Room 207.

Extended Opportunity Program Services (EOPS)

There is another program that enables more opportunities right across from the PSP office in Building 19 called the Extended Opportunity Program Services (EOPS). They are currently in their 55th year of operation. Students who apply and qualify will receive book support, academic and transfer counseling, meal assistance and voucher support. EOPS offers different benefits from the Promise Program and depending on your financial needs and career goals, one or both programs may service you.

Counselor Guillermo Alonzo said, “Many of our students are double-enrolled in EOPS and the Promise Program so that’s double the support, double the money for books, double the money for transportation, and double the money for meals.”

Students are welcome to come by the office and inquire about qualifications of EOPS and to also find out other information about other programs on campus that may better service their needs.

In an attempt to make student life more cost-effective and sustainable for students with varied backgrounds, students need to take advantage of the available programs that are provided by Skyline College and the San Mateo County Community College District. These programs emphasize student success in terms of making resources, services, and programs available on campus.