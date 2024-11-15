Rainbow Trout Season Begins

The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) began planting rainbow trout in some of the East Bay lakes the week of Oct. 27-Nov. 2, due to the gradual drop in temperatures, lighting the torch for trout season.

According to Anglers Edge, the regional park’s fishing newsletter, the EBRPD has planted rainbow trout in 6 out of their 7 lakes. Lake Del Valle, Lake Chabot, Shadow Cliffs, Quarry Lakes, Contra Loma, and Lake Temescal have all received at least 1,000-2,000 pounds of rainbow trout each, as of the week of Nov. 3-9.

Each lake will receive plants almost every week, with plants consisting of 1,000 pounds of rainbow trout, and each trout weighing around 1-2 pounds.

Chuck Wolf, writer for the EBRPD fishing report, wrote as of the week of Nov. 10-16 that fishing action has been mixed, with catches reported here and there.

The trout are lethargic, and have escaped to the deep waters where temperatures are colder. However, this lack of bite from the trout gives them more time to be evenly spread throughout the lake.

Wolf also wrote the water conditions were good, with many lakes having very clear water.

Lucky anglers, who have caught trout, reported to the EBRPD that they’ve been biting on jigs and spoons thrown along the shoreline or from the docks.

According to Outdoor Life magazine, their pick for the best rainbow trout lure of 2024 is the Trout Magnet Jig Kit. The kit contains 7 different colors of soft plastic jigs, and uniquely shaped jig heads to give the lure constant action underneath the water without the angler having to work it. It’s easy to use, and cheap to replace in case of snags.

When it comes to spoons, FishUSA, an online tackle store, states the best spoon for trout fishing is the Acme Kastmaster. This lure has been a staple in the trout fishing game for many years. Featured in many different colors, and sizes, Kastmaster spoons are durable against rocks, and are great to use from the shore. The weight of the lure itself is enough for the angler to launch it into deeper water, without having to add split shot.

As for the color lure, Freshwater Fishing Advice Blog recommends bright and flashy colors for dark, muddy water. Colors such as chartreuse, orange, and white create a strong contrast against the dark green or brown water, especially when the lure is able to flicker the sunlight using reflective metal. In clear waters, it is recommended to use colors more natural to bait fish, such as green, silver, and brown.

No matter what lure an angler decides to use, rainbow trout have been tough to catch in the East Bay lakes so far this season. However, Wolf wrote it’s important to stay optimistic.

“It can be frustrating during the early season, but given the rapidly cooling temperatures and the heavy plants to come, action should be very good, very soon,” Wolf wrote.

To find more information on the scheduled trout plants and the EBRPD lakes, visit the Angler’s Edge newsletter on the EBRPD’s website.