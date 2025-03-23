Skyline baseball sweeps Cañada, stays undefeated at 6-0 in conference play

Skyline baseball secured a series sweep on the road against the Cañada College Colts yesterday with a 9-4 victory that now puts the Trojan’s record at 6-0 in conference play.

Cañada’s offense came out strong, scoring three runs through the first two innings of the game.

Skyline freshman pitcher Luca Dickinson took the ball in the second inning and never looked back, as he helped the Trojans secure the victory giving up one run on one hit through eight innings pitched.

“Even though I was out there for a while, my defense had me the whole game, not a lot of strikeouts, but we made some crazy plays out on the field,” Dickinson said.

Dickinson said he didn’t expect to come into the game under immense pressure to hold back Cañada, but was glad he was able to push through it.

“Today, my big difference was just believing in my stuff and knowing that they’re not gonna hit it,” Dickinson said.

Skyline slowly made their way back on the scoreboard, scoring one run in the top of the third inning, and another run in the top of the fourth inning.

Skyline took the lead in the top of the fifth inning after freshman outfielder Trey Johnson hit a two-run home run over the right field fence to make the score 4-3. Then, he hit a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning making the score 9-3, after Skyline had scored another two runs before Johnson was up to bat.

Johnson said he never had multiple home runs in one game, and that it felt great for it to have happened.

“[It was my] first multi-home run game I have ever had, so it was fun,” Johnson said.

Johnson also mentioned how winning the game boosted confidence in the team, and overall morale to keep battling through the conference season.

“It gives us confidence that nobody can beat us and that we’re the team to beat, and to do it on [Cañada’s] home field makes it even better,” Johnson said.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Cañada made one last attempt to score but was only able to gain one run before Dickinson recorded the final out, sealing the team’s nine-game win streak and two consecutive sweeps.

Head coach Tony Bruincardi described the team’s performance with one word: gritty. Bruincardi explained how, even though Skyline was down by three runs at the beginning of the game, the team was able to fight back and exhibit what the team is capable of, especially with Dickinson’s performance on the mound.

“Luka was absolutely phenomenal and did everything he could to keep us in the game, and let the offense take flight,” Bruincardi said.

Bruincardi also mentioned how even though the team is young, the capability they have shone through the season and the maturity they have reached as a team, together, has been exciting to watch.

“They’ve been a great group to watch play and watch grow up,” Bruincardi said. “That’s been the funnest part.”

Skyline will look to continue their nine-game win streak next week in their series against College of San Mateo.

Story continues below advertisement