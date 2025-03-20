Skyline women’s wrestling fall short in last home meet of the season

Skyline women’s wrestling took a tough loss against Sacramento City College in their final home meet of the season.

Despite the loss, Skyline freshmen Jaimie Micallef and Esmeralda Méndez secured victories in their respective weight classes.

Micallef said that the loss was a rude awakening for the team with their expectations being high going into the meet.

“The results weren’t what we were expecting, so I think that this will be a little bit of a wake up call for us,” Micallef said.

Skyline had a rough start with two consecutive losses from Graciela Caro and Alexandra Flood, but Zayna Nasrah’s win by forfeit kept Skyline close with the overall score at 13-6 going into the third match.

However, Sacramento came out strong winning the majority of the matches after that point and they cheered on their teammates after every win.

Head coach Olga Camacho said that the team attempted new techniques in the match which caused some of the struggle against Sacramento.

“I feel that this time our girls took chances practicing some of their throws and other moves they haven’t tried, which is good in preparation for the state [playoffs],” Camacho said.

Camacho also said that the match was a big meet for the team because it was the final home meet of their inaugural season and the team wanted to finish with a lot of excitement.

“We wanted to go with a win, we wanted to have a big crowd, and we wanted to make it feel like a big championship,” Camacho said.

Skyline has three meets left this season. Their next meet will be against Santa Rosa on Saturday, March 22.

