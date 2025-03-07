Skyline men’s basketball advance to regional finals

Skyline men’s basketball dominated Feather River College in the 2nd round of the 3C2A NorCal Regional playoffs Saturday, March 1. The Trojans advanced to the Regional finals and will face off against the No. 2 seed West Valley this Saturday.

Sophomore point guard Achilles Woodson and center Nick Corbett combined for a total of 34 points, as the Trojans secured an 81-71 victory in their first state tournament game.

Skyline had the lead for the majority of the first half; however their lead was cut to one point with the score at 29-28 with three minutes left in the half.

Woodson, who secured the Trojans a 38-32 lead going into halftime scoring an and-one layup, talked about how the win felt after a convincing performance.

“It felt good, we’re a team that strives on momentum, when we get momentum then it’s basically a wrap after that,” Woodson said.

Skyline took the momentum of the first half and dominated the second half holding A 10-point lead for the last eight minutes of the game.

Sophomore point guard Aaron Friedkin said that the team’s success has come from their togetherness and appreciation of each other’s effort.

“When everybody is confident and everybody’s believing, we are such a hard team to stop,” Friedkin said.

Head coach Justin Piergrossi said that looking back at the win he was just proud of the team’s ability to get this far.

“I am just so happy for them…to go play in the regional final is an amazing accomplishment,” Piergrossi said.

The Trojans will play at West Valley for their next game and will advance to the State finals if they pull out another victory.

